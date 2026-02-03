CBS Ends Relationship With Contributor Dr. Peter Attia Following Jeffrey Epstein Revelations

CBS News is expected to cut ties with contributor Dr. Peter Attia after his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were highlighted in recently released emails, the Wrap reported Monday.

Attia, a well-known longevity expert, appeared in more than 1,700 emails among the 3 million documents made public by the US Department of Justice last Friday.

Attia, a podcaster and author of "Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity," denied any involvement in criminal activity.

In a post on X, he said he was "ashamed" by the emails, which he described as "crude, tasteless banter."

One 2015 email read, "The biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can't tell a soul..." Another, from 2016, stated, using Epstein's initials, "I go into JE withdrawal when I don't see him."

Epstein, a multimillionaire who mingled with elites, was convicted in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution and died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

According to Reuters, Attia said he met with Epstein seven or eight times at his New York City residence between 2014 and 2019 but never witnessed illegal activity or interacted with anyone who appeared underage.

"I was not involved in any criminal activity," he wrote. "My interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with his sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone. That said, I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me."

CBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Attia was named a CBS contributor just last week as part of Editor-in-chief Bari Weiss' initiative to add 19 new contributors and inject a "streaming mentality" into the network.

He appeared in an October segment of "60 Minutes," where he was described as "both a pioneer and a star in the growing field of longevity medicine."

Attia holds a medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine and trained at Johns Hopkins Hospital and the National Institutes of Health, US News reported.

He was also associated with the protein bar company David Protein, serving as chief science officer, though his name has been removed from the company's website.

While Attia maintains that he never participated in Epstein's criminal activities, the revelations have already impacted his professional affiliations.

"I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it," he said in his statement, acknowledging the personal and public consequences of his past interactions.

