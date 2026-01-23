Trinity Rodman Makes History With Record-Breaking $2M Contract at Washington Spirit

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has officially secured her future with the Washington Spirit.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, the United States Women's National Team star signed a three-year contract extension through 2028, a deal reportedly worth more than $2 million per year, including bonuses. The agreement makes Rodman the highest-paid female soccer player in the world and the richest contract in NWSL history.

Record-Breaking Contract for a Generational Star

According to ESPN, Rodman's new deal surpasses previous salary benchmarks set by global stars such as Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí and Portland Thorns forward Sophia Wilson. Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang, along with executives Haley Carter and Kim Stone, attended the signing and emphasized Rodman's importance to both the franchise and the sport.

Carter praised Rodman's breakthrough, stating that the 23-year-old player is the "future of the game."

How the NWSL Made the Deal Possible

The contract was finalized under the NWSL's newly implemented High Impact Player (HIP) rule, which allows teams to exceed the league's salary cap to retain elite talent. Prior attempts to structure a similar agreement were rejected under old league rules, leading to a grievance filed by the NWSL Players Association.

The HIP rule ultimately paved the way for Rodman to remain in the NWSL while earning compensation comparable to top European stars.

Major Win for the NWSL Amid Global Competition

Rodman's decision comes at a time when European clubs, particularly in England, are aggressively recruiting top American talent. Her commitment to Washington represents a significant victory for the NWSL, especially following recent high-profile exits by USWNT players such as Naomi Girma and Alyssa Thompson.

Rodman's agent, Mike Senkowski, emphasized the broader impact of the deal, noting that it sends a powerful message to young players that they can build global careers without leaving the league.

Rodman Became a Soccer Icon

Drafted second overall in 2021 straight out of high school, Rodman made an immediate impact, helping the Spirit win the NWSL Championship in her rookie season. Since then, she has evolved into one of the most dynamic forwards in the world and a cornerstone of the USWNT.

"I think my next steps with Spirit are just tapping more into community and youth," Rodman told CBS Sports during the contract announcement event.

