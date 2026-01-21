Sports

MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Could Recruit Freddy Peralta For a Rotation Upgrade

The Moca-born pitcher is currently under Dodgers' radar.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again at the center of offseason buzz, with new reports linking them to a potential trade for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

According to an MLB insider, Los Angeles is among several contenders closely monitoring Peralta's availability, attracted by his elite performance and team-friendly contract.

Why Freddy Peralta Is One of MLB's Hottest Trade Targets

Peralta enters the 2026 MLB season as one of the league's best-value starting pitchers. He offers a rare combination of durability, swing-and-miss stuff, and frontline production while earning just $8 million.

With free agency approaching after 2026, Peralta provides both immediate impact and potential long-term upside for teams willing to explore an extension, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.

For contenders, that mix of affordability and dominance makes Peralta a premium asset in a pitching market where elite arms rarely come cheap.

Dodgers' Rotation Could Reach Another Level

The Dodgers already feature one of baseball's deepest rotations, headlined by Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki. Adding Peralta would give Los Angeles extraordinary pitching depth, offering insurance against injuries and significantly boosting their postseason firepower.

In October, when rotation depth often decides championships, Peralta could be the difference-maker that separates the Dodgers from the rest of the field.

Dodgers' All-In Offseason Strategy Continues

Los Angeles has shown zero hesitation in maximizing its championship window. The team recently signed Kyle Tucker to a massive four-year, $240 million contract and strengthened the bullpen by adding closer Edwin Díaz. Rumors linking the Dodgers to Tigers ace Tarik Skubal further reinforce their aggressive approach.

Pursuing Peralta fits perfectly into a front office strategy focused on overwhelming talent accumulation.

Brewers Face a Familiar Small-Market Dilemma

For Milwaukee, the decision is a delicate one. While the Brewers can retain Peralta through 2026, committing to a long-term extension could limit payroll flexibility. Trading him now may allow the organization to secure top prospects or MLB-ready talent, maximizing value before his contract clock runs down.

If the Dodgers land Freddy Peralta, they would elevate an already elite rotation into arguably the most dominant staff in baseball, instantly strengthening their World Series credentials. For the Brewers, a deal could accelerate roster retooling while replenishing their future.

