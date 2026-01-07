CES 2026: Memories.ai Wants You to Recall Past Conversations Through LUCI AI Pin

At CES 2026, Memories.ai is taking a noticeably different path in the increasingly crowded AI wearables market.

Rather than unveiling another consumer-facing device, the visual AI company is introducing Project LUCI, a developer-first reference platform built to help other companies create smarter, more capable AI wearables.

Project LUCI in Action

Short for Long Understanding Contextual Intelligence, Project LUCI is designed to function as a foundational layer for future AI wearables.

Instead of competing directly for consumers, Memories.ai is positioning itself as an enabler, allowing developers and manufacturers to build their own devices on top of its visual memory technology.

The highlight of Project LUCI is Memories.ai's Large Visual Memory Model (LVMM) 2.0, a system built to give AI the ability to remember and interpret context in a more human-like way. The platform captures visual data through video, encodes it into frames on-device, and stores those moments as searchable memories.

Using a companion app, users can later recall past conversations, decisions, and experiences. According to Memories.ai co-founder and CEO Shawn Shen, this kind of persistent contextual recall has been the missing piece for many earlier AI wearables.

For some, Luci AI Pin could be the Android of AI wearables.

Why Past AI Wearables Fell Short

Shen points to the collapse of high-profile products like the Humane AI Pin and the muted response to the Rabbit R1 as cautionary examples. While ambitious in concept, many of these devices struggled with autonomy, responsiveness, and everyday usability.

Even simple tasks, such as booking a ride through a single voice command, often failed, quickly undermining user confidence. Shen said that the "space needed maturity," explaining that most early AI wearables lacked persistent memory and meaningful contextual understanding.

Built for Partners, Not Just Products

Project LUCI is intentionally positioned as a clean, flexible reference design, similar to how Google's Nexus phones once demonstrated Android's potential without heavy customization, according to CNET.

For faster experimentation, Memories.ai plans to establish close ties with RayNeo, Sharge, and more wearable firms.

Security is also a key focus. The company is collaborating with cloud providers to deliver enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and data protection. Qualcomm will power the wearable pin and contribute additional hardware-level security measures.

Originally published on Tech Times