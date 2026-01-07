If you are one of those who want to take mobility to the next level, then Dephy's latest introduction via CES 2026 known as the "Sidekick" is the one for you.

Dephy Sidekick Debuts at CES 2026

Dephy came to CES 2026 to debut their new robotic sneakers called the Sidekick, which deliver a new way of mobility for those who wear them. The bionic footwear combines robotics, biomechanics, and a human-centered design to achieve its system, all focused on taking exercise to the next level.

Dephy stressed that the Sidekick introduces a new approach to mobility, and it was made "to work in step with the body's natural movement."

According to the company, the Dephy Sidekick offers a new category of powered footwear that aims to help people "move more with ease and confidence."

This new category of assisted footwear centers on helping people move farther, longer, and with more confidence in their daily lives, and it aims to address "Personal Range Anxiety." This issue is referred to by the company as the "quiet, often unspoken concern" that people have regarding how far they can go before they feel fatigued or uncomfortable.

According to Dephy CEO and Co-founder Luke Mooney, "We designed it to help people feel more comfortable saying yes to movement - whether that's a longer walk, a full day on their feet, or a trip that might otherwise feel daunting."

Mooney adds, "The Sidekick is not a medical device. It's personal powered footwear designed to make movement feel better."

Walk, Run with Robotic Sneakers

According to Dephy, the Sidekick is a "bionic footwear" which aims to aid users in their daily movements.

The Sidekick is also regarded by the company as an extra calf muscle that is attached to one's legs and feet, with the device learning about the user's movements in only 20 strides, and it does not require an app or complicated calibration to start.

Dephy also said that these robotic sneakers are lightweight and they feature advanced sensors with real-time adaptive controls that anticipate motion.

Through these technologies, it can help reduce physical effort during one's walking or light jog session, which will make users feel like it is an extension of their "body's natural capabilities."

Take Your Exercise to the Next Level

The Dephy Sidekick comes with a bionic arm attached to dedicated shoes designed for walking, and the company claims that its proprietary technology was developed through years of research.

Dephy offers the Sidekick Starter Pack starting at $4,500, with customization features available to best fit your physiology, and will start shipping at its estimated date of January 25.

Originally published on Tech Times