Las Vegas Raiders Secure No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft After Nightmare Season

The Las Vegas Raiders now control the most valuable asset in football: the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

After a season that went far beyond even the lowest expectations, the franchise finds itself at a defining moment. This crucial move could shape the next decade of Raiders football.

Raiders' Worst NFL Season

Las Vegas officially secured the top pick after the New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys, mathematically locking the Raiders into the league's worst record. What makes the moment especially painful is how unexpected it was.

When Pete Carroll arrived following a long, successful run in Seattle, optimism surged throughout the organization. Carroll spoke openly about winning right away.

Instead, the Raiders delivered one of the bleakest seasons in franchise history. This is the first time that the Raiders will hold the top selection since 2007, according to NFL writer Dan Parr.

Entering their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas sat at 2–14, tied for the most losses the organization has ever suffered. A devastating 10-game losing streak erased any remaining momentum, and Carroll now finds himself under intense scrutiny after just one year on the job.

Check the latest 2026 NFL Draft order here.

Familiar Territory at the Top of the Draft

This will be only the third time the Raiders have held the No. 1 overall pick. The most infamous example came in 2007, when they selected LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell, a decision that set the franchise back for years.

Nearly two decades later, Las Vegas once again holds the keys to the draft and faces a familiar dilemma: whether to swing big at quarterback.

The difference now is clarity. The Raiders are clearly entering a full rebuild, and half-measures are no longer viable. The No. 1 pick offers leverage, flexibility, and perhaps most importantly, hope.

Quarterback Questions Take Center Stage

Although Geno Smith is under contract through 2028, his first season in Las Vegas raised significant concerns. At 35, Smith showed signs of regression, leading the league with 17 interceptions in 15 games. His struggles magnified the offense's inconsistency and intensified speculation that the Raiders could move on sooner than expected.

With the top pick secured, Las Vegas is expected to be heavily linked to Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza's poise, arm talent, and playmaking ability make him an intriguing option for a franchise searching for its next star.

Why the No. 1 Pick Changes Everything

Holding the first overall selection puts the Raiders in a crucial position. They can draft their quarterback of the future, trade down for a massive return, or reset the roster with multiple premium assets. Opportunities like this are rare, and franchises that squander them often pay the price for years.

For a team desperate to reset its identity, the 2026 NFL Draft will be the Raiders' chance at redemption. This will be the perfect time to prove their relevance by strategically landing players who will make Las Vegas a playoff contender for the years to come.

