Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sanchez Says the Couple Will Donate Over $100M to US Nonprofits This Year

Jeff Bezos's wife, Lauren Sanchez, announced on ABC's Good Morning America that the couple's Day 1 Family Fund will donate $102.5 million (£76.7 million) to 32 nonprofit organisations across 20 US states in 2025.

Sanchez expressed her belief that this donation will have a significant impact, hinting that it is only the beginning of their philanthropic efforts. The latest plans are part of a broader $2 billion (£1.49 billion) commitment. She added that they work with 'incredible advisers' to ensure effective distribution of the funds.

This renewed focus on addressing homelessness and providing supportive services reflects their dedication to creating tangible change. Each organisation will receive immediate funding to support efforts to transition families from homelessness or shelters into permanent housing. The grants also aim to provide essential services that foster household stability.

Sanchez explained that the grants will meet immediate needs—such as bedsheets and clothing—while helping organisations expand long-term housing solutions. She emphasised that the focus is on empowering families to rebuild their lives with dignity and stability, recognising that sustainable change requires both immediate aid and systemic support.

She added that supporting these families also involves addressing underlying issues, such as job training and mental health services, to break the cycle of homelessness.

Personal Encounters with Homeless Families

Sanchez shared emotional stories from her visits to organisations supported by the fund, such as Community of Hope in Washington, DC. During one visit, she met a woman evicted from her home with her child. The organisation took them in for the night, providing a safe space.

'It brought tears to my eyes seeing this little baby and seeing her flourish,' Sanchez said. 'Selfishly, it fills my heart meeting these families. It really, really does.'

She added, 'It makes a huge impact because places like Community of Hope can do what they want with it—buy them sheets, buy the kids toys, buy them outfits to wear—all of the things that we as moms can take for granted.' She said knowing that these funds can directly support everyday needs makes the work they do feel even more meaningful.

Jeff Bezos Donates Millions of Amazon Shares in 2025

This year, Jeff Bezos has donated billions of dollars worth of Amazon shares to various nonprofits, including over 1 million shares in early November. Between 14th and 28th August, he donated a major gift of 5.2 million shares. He remains on track to match his record-breaking donations of 2024.

Beyond Amazon shares, Bezos runs multiple charitable foundations focused on climate change, education, and global development. He has pledged billions over the years to advance sustainability and social impact initiatives.

In 2022, Bezos publicly committed to giving away most of his wealth during his lifetime. However, he acknowledged that ensuring these donations create the desired societal impact is complex.

'The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way,' he told CNN. 'It's not easy.' He emphasised that careful planning and collaboration with talented teams are essential for effective philanthropy. Bezos has worked with various experts to develop strategies that maximise the impact of his giving, recognising that thoughtful allocation and follow-up are crucial to achieving meaningful change.

