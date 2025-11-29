Starbucks Faces Growing Black Friday Strike as Unionized Workers Shut Down More Stores

Starbucks is facing an escalating strike as unionized workers shut down more than 120 stores across 85 cities on Black Friday, demanding higher pay and better staffing.

The walkout, which began on Red Cup Day, November 13, started with 65 stores in over 40 cities and has now grown into what could become the longest strike in Starbucks history.

The strike comes at a critical time for retailers. Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with customers hunting for bargains on everything from groceries to electronics.

According to CNBC, Starbucks baristas are using the high-traffic day to pressure the coffee chain into addressing their demands, which include higher wages, improved working hours, and the resolution of hundreds of unfair labor practice charges for alleged union-busting.

"It's time for Brian Niccol and Starbucks executives to stop stalling and cut the excuses," said Michelle Eisen, spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United, the union representing striking employees.

Despite the walkouts, Starbucks said 99% of its more than 17,000 US locations remain open. "Regardless of the union's plans, we do not anticipate any meaningful disruption.

When the union is ready to return to the bargaining table, we're ready to talk," a Starbucks spokesperson stated.

Starbucks Faces Largest Labor Action in Years

Contract negotiations have been stalled for months. In February, mediation efforts failed to bring both sides together, and in April, union delegates rejected Starbucks' proposed package that guaranteed annual raises of at least 2%.

Workers United represents over 11,000 baristas and approximately 550 Starbucks stores, making it one of the most significant labor actions the company has faced, Reuters reported.

The union has strategically timed strikes during high-profile events. Starbucks Workers United has targeted Red Cup Day and the holiday season in previous years to maximize visibility and pressure on management.

Since 2022, employees have staged one-day "Red Cup Rebellions," and in December 2024, baristas walked out for a five-day strike over unresolved issues with pay, staffing, and scheduling.

This strike aligns with other labor actions on Black Friday. Workers at Amazon warehouses in Germany and protesters outside Zara stores in Spain have also taken action to push for collective bargaining agreements and labor improvements.

