Tech

Meta Introduces Shared Virtual Hangouts with Hyperscape on Horizon

There are future plans for larger virtual gatherings.

By

A day after Yann LeCun's departure, Meta takes socializing in the metaverse to the next level with their latest update. You can soon connect and hang out with other people in virtual spaces.

If you're into virtual interaction, this new feature will be your newest way to socialize and explore a digital environment. It's all thanks to Hyperscape technology on Meta Horizon.

Invite Friends Into Your Virtual Spaces

Meta Introduces Shared Virtual Hangouts with Hyperscape on Horizon Meta Introduces Shared Virtual Hangouts with Hyperscape on Horizon

According to Meta's blog post, the new update allows users to invite up to eight friends into one virtual space. Everyone who wants to participate has to be at least 18 years old and needs to have access to an invitation link.

Participants can enter these immersive environments from anywhere, whether on a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S or through the Meta Horizon mobile app available on Android and iOS.

Scan Your Own Home or Explore Celebrity Spaces

Another impressive feature of the update is that it allows users to scan real-world spaces and convert them into interactive virtual hangout spots. Using Hyperscape Capture, users can digitally replicate their homes to create a personalized space where friends can gather when meetups aren't possible in person.

For those seeking something even more adventurous, Meta has also opened up celebrity virtual spaces. Fans can wander through Gordon Ramsay's kitchen, explore Chance the Rapper's living room, or visit other curated environments designed to entertain and inspire.

Powered by Hyperscape Capture Technology

Engadget reported that Hyperscape Capture was first introduced during Meta's Connect conference earlier this year. It allows users to scan real spaces with a Meta Quest device and transform them into fully interactive digital spaces. It bridges the gap between reality and virtual interaction, making online hangouts feel more tangible and engaging.

A future expansion of the feature is expected to cater to larger communities.

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
WhatsApp’s Missed Call Trick Feels Just Like Voicemail, But Smarter

Brazilian Hackers Spread New Eternidade Stealer Trojan Via WhatsApp to Target Banking Apps

NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done,
NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done, But Where Will He Go Now?
Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Elon Musk Predicts Work Will Become Optional Within 10–20 Years Due to AI and Robotics
Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report
Snapchat 'Topic Chats' Lets Users Publicly Comment on Their Interests
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposes 3.5 Billion Users' Data From 'Basic Publicly Available Information'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice