Meta Introduces Shared Virtual Hangouts with Hyperscape on Horizon

A day after Yann LeCun's departure, Meta takes socializing in the metaverse to the next level with their latest update. You can soon connect and hang out with other people in virtual spaces.

If you're into virtual interaction, this new feature will be your newest way to socialize and explore a digital environment. It's all thanks to Hyperscape technology on Meta Horizon.

Invite Friends Into Your Virtual Spaces

According to Meta's blog post, the new update allows users to invite up to eight friends into one virtual space. Everyone who wants to participate has to be at least 18 years old and needs to have access to an invitation link.

Participants can enter these immersive environments from anywhere, whether on a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S or through the Meta Horizon mobile app available on Android and iOS.

Scan Your Own Home or Explore Celebrity Spaces

Another impressive feature of the update is that it allows users to scan real-world spaces and convert them into interactive virtual hangout spots. Using Hyperscape Capture, users can digitally replicate their homes to create a personalized space where friends can gather when meetups aren't possible in person.

For those seeking something even more adventurous, Meta has also opened up celebrity virtual spaces. Fans can wander through Gordon Ramsay's kitchen, explore Chance the Rapper's living room, or visit other curated environments designed to entertain and inspire.

Powered by Hyperscape Capture Technology

Engadget reported that Hyperscape Capture was first introduced during Meta's Connect conference earlier this year. It allows users to scan real spaces with a Meta Quest device and transform them into fully interactive digital spaces. It bridges the gap between reality and virtual interaction, making online hangouts feel more tangible and engaging.

A future expansion of the feature is expected to cater to larger communities.

Originally published on Tech Times