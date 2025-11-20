Spotify Rolls Out New Features Focusing on Song Credits, Behind-the-Scenes Trivia

Spotify is taking users on a journey again with its latest update, which adds three new features that offer deeper insights about a specific track, expand on song credits, and shines the spotlight on how it was made.

Spotify Rolls Out New Features Focusing on Song Credits

Three new features are rolling out on Spotify via the latest update they shared, and they focus on offering a more profound set of information to a song's credits to share the genius behind iconic tracks to the world.

Spotify is yet again shining the spotlight on the many factors that make up a song, and it expands the Song Credits feature that was previously available.

In this update, three new features are added, which include the Expanded Song Credits list and the debut of the two additional informative spotlights, including SongDNA and About the Song.

First, the Expanded Song Credits list will highlight all of the contributors who worked to make the song. This includes producers, engineers, songwriters, featured artists, and more who collaborated to make the music possible.

Next, Spotify is adding SongDNA, a new interactive page that would be found under the song's Now Playing view and shares a map that outlines the connections between the songs, collaborators, samples, and covers related to the main music. This feature incorporates the WhoSampled platform, which is now part of the Spotify ecosystem.

Lastly, there is the About the Song feature, which is currently in beta testing phase but is launching publicly soon. According to Spotify, About the Song include trivia, helping listeners learn about the creative process or behind-the-scenes that helped create the music.

It will be available via cards that can be swiped under the Lyrics in the Now Playing view.

Get to Know More About a Song via Spotify

Knowing about the creative process happening behind every song is a great way to commemorate the artists, companies, or people involved in it, and it also gives the audience a chance to have a deeper connection to the songs they vibe to.

In the past months, Spotify has regularly updated its app to bring relevant features to the public. This includes the likes of Lossless Audio for Premium users, which allows artists to fully express their music, and users to hear more of what they have to offer.

Originally published on Tech Times