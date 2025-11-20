Tech

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Group Chats Which Allow Users to Collaborate

ChatGPT will always be present and available when talking to your peers.

OpenAI is rolling out a new collaborative feature on ChatGPT that brings group chats on the chatbot platform, and this allows users to join together in an experience that incorporates generative AI into almost everything.

Instead of having one designated member going to ChatGPT, creating the prompts, conversing with the chatbot, and copy-pasting the information from the AI, other users may now be present on the conversation with the machine learning tool.

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT's Group Chat Feature

OpenAI shared a new announcement which unveils the latest feature rolling out on the ChatGPT platform, and it is the Group Chat that allows users to add their friends, family, co-workers, or peers to a conversation with the chatbot.

The feature was first tested by OpenAI via a testing program, which only saw a limited rollout, but after seeing positive remarks from early testers, the company decided to roll it out in this latest pilot program.

In its current launch, OpenAI is making it available to regions including Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan only. Expansion plans are already in the works.

Additionally, this new ChatGPT group chat feature is available to almost all account tiers on the platform, including Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. However, it leaves behind Education, Enterprise, and Business tiers.

Collaborate with Friends Using ChatGPT's AI

Users only need to be logged in to their accounts that are part of the pilot program to start a conversation where they can other users.

OpenAI claims that it would focus more on the group's collaboration on various subject matters, including planning group dinners, drafting outlines regarding work or projects, or brainstorming new ideas via the chatbot.

According to OpenAI, the ChatGPT group chat feature remains separate from one's private conversations with the chatbot, and it will have the memory feature turned off so that it does not get shared in the chat with friends.

The latest collaborative group chats feature is the latest addition to the many useful experiences available via ChatGPT, including the integration of apps like Spotify, Canva, and more, as well as the Conversation Branching feature.

