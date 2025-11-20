Polestar Turns Every Car Into an AI Co-Pilot Thanks to Gemini Assistant Integration

Polestar is improving its automotive innovation by adopting Google's latest generative AI technology.

Just weeks after Google Maps revealed AI-powered lane guidance, the Swedish EV maker has now confirmed that the latest Gemini AI assistant will soon power every model from the brand.

Polestar Partners With Google to Introduce Gemini AI

Polestar announced that it is partnering with Google once again, introducing the new Gemini AI assistant across its entire lineup.

The improved system is positioned to replace the decade-old Google Assistant and will be unveiled publicly at Slush in Helsinki, Finland, from Nov. 19-20.

According to Polestar, Gemini will roll out "through a future Google update," starting in 2026. The first supported language will be US English, with more languages expected as the rollout scales internationally.

Making Driving Feel More Natural With Gemini AI

Unlike Google Assistant, Gemini adds generative AI features to build more fluid, intuitive conversations. Gone will be the days when motorists rely on stiff commands or pre-defined phrases, for Gemini will work around understanding natural speech patterns and also create conversational responses.

For a long time, Google has envisioned embedding generative AI across its ecosystem. For Polestar owners, this means in-car interaction will become less transactional and more akin to conversing with a helpful co-pilot.

Real-Time Conversations Behind the Wheel

Among the more highlighted inclusions is Gemini Live, a live conversational mode that allows drivers to speak with the assistant in real time, per Arena EV. It does not matter if you're driving around the city, tinkering with settings, route planning, or just generally having helpful conversations.

Gemini Live turns the AI into something more akin to a driving companion. All one has to say to turn this feature on is: "Hey Google, let's talk."

This feature shows Polestar cars moving toward a future where voice interactions feel more human, more supportive, and more fully integrated into the driving experience.

Originally published on Tech Times