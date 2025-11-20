Sports

MLB Trade Rumors: Atlanta Braves 'Haven't Closed the Door' For Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves president knows that Ozuna is still a valuable pick in the free agency.

The Atlanta Braves are clearly figuring out the best way possible to revamp their roster before 2026 ends. The team is aware that they need to invest in the following: shortstop, starting pitching, and the bullpen.

One name that's currently rumored to be under Atlanta's radar is free agent Marcell Ozuna.

Braves Offseason Priorities: Shortstop Search and Lineup Strategy

The most pressing question for the Atlanta organization is how to stabilize the infield. While continuing the search for a reliable shortstop, the team must also assess how offensive adjustments will fit into the overall lineup. This domino effect touches on every decision that must be made, particularly when trying to fill the designated hitter role.

Recently, the President of Baseball Operations, Alex Anthopoulos, suggested that the Braves are still willing to welcome Ozuna in a reunion. He told MLB.com:

"We haven't closed the door on guys like Marcell Ozuna, but we just don't know."

That uncertainty hits Atlanta's careful approach. Ozuna struggled through a .673 OPS over 91 games after June, but his combined .916 OPS across the 2023 and 2024 seasons proves he can still be a high-impact bat in the right situation. His upside makes him a realistic option at DH if the Braves ultimately choose to pursue more stability in the lineup.

Evaluating Shortstop Candidates and Defensive Upgrades

While Ozuna stays on the radar, Atlanta continues to explore outside options, especially at shortstop. One target of note is Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubón, a two-time Gold Glove winner known for his defensive consistency, per Total Pro Sports.

Over the past three seasons, Dubón has had a .677 OPS, providing modest offense to go along with some of the best glove work in the majors. He's an ideal fit for the Braves, who aim to tighten up on defense without entirely sacrificing offense. Adding Dubón would also open the opportunity for Atlanta to pursue a power bat elsewhere, including at DH.

