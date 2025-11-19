Sports

MLB Announces Return of the Iconic 'Field of Dreams' Game in 2026

MLB's most magical game Is finally returning and here's what to expect.

Major League Baseball is going to make its unforgettable return to Dyersville, Iowa, as the league confirms the return of the 2026 Field of Dreams Game.

MLB, along with Netflix, will be bringing big-league baseball back to the legendary cornfields on August 13, 2026, after a three-year hiatus.

MLB Back to Iowa's Beloved Cornfield Ballpark

MLB Sees Huge Boost in TV Ratings and Attendance Amid

Since it started, the Field of Dreams game has turned into one of the most treasured in-season traditions in MLB. Skipped by the league in 2023, 2024, and 2025 due to on-site construction and changes in scheduling, it never lost excitement.

Now, MLB is ready to deliver the cinematic baseball charm that captured millions of viewers in its first two editions.

The first matchup in 2021 between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox set a high bar. It turned out to be the most-watched regular season MLB game in 16 years, with its dramatic walk-off finish, glowing reviews, and enchanting atmosphere; it earned the title of Sports Event of the Year from Sports Business Journal.

Minnesota Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Set for 2026

For 2026, Major League Baseball is offering a new match-up. Featured for the first time in this storied ballpark will be the Minnesota Twins versus the Philadelphia Phillies. Both teams will enter a unique setting, none other than a ballpark carved into cornfields, to recreate the movie magic of the classic "Field of Dreams."

Why the 'Field of Dreams' Game Took a Three-Year Break

Despite the popularity, there are several reasons the Field of Dreams game paused, according to USA Today. In 2023, extensive construction around the site made it impractical to host a game, but MLB always said it was interested in returning once development stabilized.

It gave way to new special showcases in 2024 and 2025. MLB shifted focus to themed games, including the Tribute to the Negro Leagues at historic Rickwood Field in Alabama and another marquee event at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

