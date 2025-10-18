Pakistan, Afghanistan Talks Begin In Qatar: Taliban

Pakistani and Afghan officials began talks in Qatar on Saturday to defuse tensions, a senior Taliban official said, after at least 10 Afghanis were killed in Pakistani airstrikes following a brief truce.

Kabul had accused Islamabad of violating a 48-hour ceasefire, which briefly put a stop to nearly a week of cross-border clashes that killed dozens of troops and civilians on both sides.

Security sources in Islamabad said the latest strikes targeted a militant group linked to the Pakistani Taliban in the Afghan border areas, in retaliation for an attack on Pakistani paramilitary troops.

Afghanistan's Prime Minister Hassan Akhund said "the discussions are indeed underway," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X, in a readout of Akhund's talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Both Akhund and Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have spoken with Ibrahim, who appears to be acting as a mediator in the crisis.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said the talks in Doha aimed to "end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border".

Islamabad's delegation includes Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and intelligence chief General Asim Malik, state TV reported.

The Afghan delegation was being headed by defence chief Mohammad Yaqoob, the Taliban defence ministry said on X.

Qatar has not commented on its role as host, though Pakistan's foreign ministry thanked Doha for its "mediation efforts".

Security issues are at the heart of the tensions, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of sheltering militant groups led by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a claim Kabul denies.

The cross-border violence flared on October 11, days after explosions rocked Kabul during an unprecedented visit by the Taliban's foreign minister Amir Muttaqi to India, Pakistan's rival.

The Taliban then launched a deadly offensive along parts of its southern border with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response.

Ahead of the talks, a senior Taliban official told AFP that Pakistan had bombed three locations in Paktika province late Friday, and warned that Kabul would retaliate.

A hospital official in Paktika told AFP that 10 civilians, including two children, were killed and 12 others wounded. Three cricket players were among the dead.

Zabihullah, the Taliban spokesman, wrote on X that their forces had been ordered to hold fire "to maintain the dignity and integrity of its negotiating team".

Saadullah Torjan, a minister in Spin Boldak in Afghanistan's south, said: "For now, the situation is returning to normal."

"But there is still a state of war and people are afraid."

Iran, a neighbour to both countries, offered to help defuse tensions.

In a call between the Iranian and Afghan foreign ministers, Tehran warned that the tensions "threaten to undermine the stability of the entire region", according to state news agency IRNA.