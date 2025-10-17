Is Your Cinnamon Safe? FDA Flags 16 Brands for Elevated Lead Levels

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an urgent alert after finding elevated lead levels in 16 ground cinnamon brands sold across the country.

The agency warns that long-term exposure to these products could be harmful to your health.

The FDA has been investigating lead contamination in cinnamon since 2024. Just this past week, four more brands—HAETAE, Roshni, Durra, and Wise Wife—were added to the list of affected products.

The lead levels found range from 2.03 to 7.68 parts per million, which the agency considers unsafe.

"Prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe and could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood," the FDA stated in its October alert.

Of the 16 cinnamon brands flagged, 10 have issued voluntary recalls, including Super Brand, Supreme Tradition, Durra, and Shahzada. Others, like HAETAE, have not recalled their products yet.

The FDA is urging consumers to check their pantries and throw out any of the listed brands immediately.

FDA's Affected Cinnamon Brands Include:

Super Brand (7.68 ppm)

El Chilar (up to 7.01 ppm)

HAETAE (4.60 ppm)

ALB Flavor

SWAD

Marcum

Shahzada

La Frontera

FDA Probes Lead in Cinnamon After Applesauce Recall

Sixty-three-year-old Siobhan Ryan from Florida shared her concern: "I used cinnamon often, thinking it was healthy. Now I'm worried about what it might have done to my family."

This isn't the first time cinnamon has come under fire. In 2023, the FDA investigated lead in cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches that caused hundreds of children to get lead poisoning.

That case led to product recalls from WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks.

According to Brian Ronholm of Consumer Reports, cinnamon can absorb lead from contaminated soil, or it can be tainted during processing or packaging.

"Cinnamon comes from tree bark, and lead in the soil or equipment can easily get into the spice," Ronholm explained. "It's troubling that these elevated lead levels continue to be found."

The FDA says there is no safe level of lead exposure, especially for children. Even small amounts, if consumed over time, can lead to learning problems, lowered IQ, and behavior issues.

In adults, lead exposure has been linked to high blood pressure, memory loss, and kidney damage.

To protect yourself, the FDA urges consumers to:

Stop using the listed products.

Discard affected cinnamon.

Contact a doctor if exposure is suspected.

The agency is continuing to update its list as new test results come in.

Originally published on vcpost.com