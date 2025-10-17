U.S.

Is Your Cinnamon Safe? FDA Flags 16 Brands for Elevated Lead Levels

By
Is Your Cinnamon Safe? FDA Flags 16 Brands for Elevated

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an urgent alert after finding elevated lead levels in 16 ground cinnamon brands sold across the country.

The agency warns that long-term exposure to these products could be harmful to your health.

The FDA has been investigating lead contamination in cinnamon since 2024. Just this past week, four more brands—HAETAE, Roshni, Durra, and Wise Wife—were added to the list of affected products.

The lead levels found range from 2.03 to 7.68 parts per million, which the agency considers unsafe.

"Prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe and could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood," the FDA stated in its October alert.

Of the 16 cinnamon brands flagged, 10 have issued voluntary recalls, including Super Brand, Supreme Tradition, Durra, and Shahzada. Others, like HAETAE, have not recalled their products yet.

The FDA is urging consumers to check their pantries and throw out any of the listed brands immediately.

FDA's Affected Cinnamon Brands Include:

  • Super Brand (7.68 ppm)
  • El Chilar (up to 7.01 ppm)
  • HAETAE (4.60 ppm)
  • ALB Flavor
  • SWAD
  • Marcum
  • Shahzada
  • La Frontera

FDA Probes Lead in Cinnamon After Applesauce Recall

Sixty-three-year-old Siobhan Ryan from Florida shared her concern: "I used cinnamon often, thinking it was healthy. Now I'm worried about what it might have done to my family."

This isn't the first time cinnamon has come under fire. In 2023, the FDA investigated lead in cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches that caused hundreds of children to get lead poisoning.

That case led to product recalls from WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks.

According to Brian Ronholm of Consumer Reports, cinnamon can absorb lead from contaminated soil, or it can be tainted during processing or packaging.

"Cinnamon comes from tree bark, and lead in the soil or equipment can easily get into the spice," Ronholm explained. "It's troubling that these elevated lead levels continue to be found."

The FDA says there is no safe level of lead exposure, especially for children. Even small amounts, if consumed over time, can lead to learning problems, lowered IQ, and behavior issues.

In adults, lead exposure has been linked to high blood pressure, memory loss, and kidney damage.

To protect yourself, the FDA urges consumers to:

  • Stop using the listed products.
  • Discard affected cinnamon.
  • Contact a doctor if exposure is suspected.

The agency is continuing to update its list as new test results come in.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
FDA, Cinnamon
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
American Airlines Sends Passengers by Bus After Wrong Plane Lands

American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Return to LAX After Fumes Reported Onboard

Russia relies on sales of oil and gas to fill its state coffers
Putin Says Russia A Top Oil Producer, Despite 'Unfair' Pressure
Gabriel Hernandez's Armoring Group sells bulletproof cars and clothing for civilians and military personnel in Mexico, Spain and the US
Safety For Hire: Security Firms Cash In On World Cup In Mexico
The Safety Advisory Group is the body responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park
Anger Mounts Over Maccabi Tel Aviv Fan Ban For Aston Villa Match
Madagascar’s military takeover on Tuesday comes after weeks of anti-government protests
Madagascar Adjusts To Military Rule After Colonel Seizes Power
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice