NBA Trade Rumors: Are Warriors Scouting Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo?

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo has surfaced as a shocking potential target for the Golden State Warriors following Jonathan Kuminga rumors.

No deal is currently in place, but Adebayo's name popping up on the Warriors' radar suggests that the team might be ready to make a legitimate push if the Heat ever thinks about trading their All-Star center.

Warriors' Interest in Bam Adebayo

The 28-year-old center remains one of the NBA's premier two-way players, dominant defensively and increasingly polished offensively. Although Miami appears committed to Adebayo for now, circumstances can shift quickly once the season begins.

Should the Heat decide to reshape their roster or if Adebayo himself requests a trade, Golden State could be among the first in line to make an aggressive offer.

According to Clutch Points' Brett Siegel, Adebayo's extension situation presents him as a compelling alternative. Though he'll start a three-year, $160.8 million extension in the 2026–27 season, he'll only make $37 million this season. That amount theoretically lets the Warriors construct a trade package without sending superstars such as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, or even Jimmy Butler, Adebayo's old Miami teammate.

Proposed Trade Package Between Warriors and Heat

Blueman Hoop shows what that potential deal might look like:

Warriors Get:

Bam Adebayo

Pelle Larsson

Heat Get:

Jonathan Kuminga

Moses Moody

Buddy Hield

2028 and 2032 first-round picks

Why the Warriors Would Make the Trade

Stacking Adebayo alongside Curry, Green, and Butler would immediately return Golden State to championship status. Adebayo's defensive flexibility and elite passing ability would pair perfectly with Green, possibly forming the league's top frontcourt combination. Offensively, his increasing shooting range could reduce spacing concerns while augmenting the Warriors' interior presence.

Above short-term reward, Adebayo embodies long-term security. At 28, he could easily step in for Green once the veteran finally does retire. While not a fully entrenched franchise pillar, Adebayo would be a reliable number two or three option for the future generation of Warriors basketball.

Why the Heat Might Consider the Offer

The Miami Heat have been perennial powers under Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, but they've not yet been able to reach the championship level in recent seasons. Trading Adebayo might mark the beginning of a rebuild, one that sets the team up for future prosperity.

The trade gives Miami coveted young pieces such as Kuminga and Moody, both former lottery selections with high ceilings, and sharpshooter Buddy Hield on a reasonable contract.

The greatest attraction, though, is the Warriors' future first-rounders. By 2032, Curry, Green, and Butler will be done playing, and Adebayo will be in his mid-30s. If the Warriors fall apart by that time, those picks might become lottery gold.

On top of that, getting Adebayo will complement the new Warrior on the team, Al Horford. The Dominican center could take advantage of the defense, while Bam will maneuver on the offensive end.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com