NBA Trade Rumors: Kings Can Get Claxton After Valanciunas' Exit

The Sacramento Kings are off to a crazy start in the 2024-25 NBA season. The young team looks fresh from the moment they set foot on the Western ground. However, their campaign wasn't a success after ending with a 40-42 record. They lose Jonas Valanciunas, De'Aaron Fox, and coach Mike Brown.

Now, the team is trying to get more important pieces that will help Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine. According to a recent trade proposal, Nic Claxton could potentially contribute to the team where it lacks the most: rebounding and rim protection.

Constructing an Elite Frontcourt With Nic Claxton

As Fadeaway World reports, the potential trade could involve Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets being traded to the Kings' DeMar DeRozan, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.

Claxton provides the defensive presence Sacramento has been missing for years. The 6-foot-11 Brooklyn center contributed 10.3 points, 7.4 boards, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game last season on 56.3% shooting from the field. His rim protection, switchability, and athleticism would pair perfectly with Sabonis, making the Kings' interior defense a strength, not a weakness.

Claxton's lob-finish, transition-running, multi-position defense provides Sacramento with that much-needed versatility on both sides. Admittedly, shipping DeMar DeRozan and two draft picks is a daring move, but it's aligned with the franchise's desire for longevity and equilibrium. Claxton brings youth, ceiling potential, and world-class defense, all needed for a playoff roster.

Claxton was also mentioned in the August mock trade, which involved Los Angeles Lakers guards Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent.

The Backcourt's Final Piece

The Kings are not yet done with improving the team roster. After not securing Jonathan Kuminga, they could turn things around with this mock trade.

Proposed Trade:

Boston Celtics get: Dennis Schroder, 2028 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick

Sacramento Kings get: Derrick White

Derrick White is one of the league's premier two-way guards. Averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2024-25, White also earned his second All-Defensive Second Team honor. His sharp shooting, a Celtics franchise record of 265 threes last season, and clutch decision-making make him a natural fit alongside LaVine and Sabonis.

White's championship experience and defensive IQ are a welcome addition to the Kings' backcourt, providing stability that has been lacking. He permits LaVine to play off-ball and score efficiently while using half-court sets. The Kings, in turn, sacrifice Schroder and future capital for a proven defensive anchor and leader, which is an equitable trade.

Projected Kings Starting Lineup

PG: Derrick White

SG: Zach LaVine

SF: Keegan Murray

PF: Domantas Sabonis

C: Nic Claxton

This rotation combines scoring, defense, and chemistry. White's high-level perimeter defense mates with LaVine's scoring explosiveness. Murray's developing 3-and-D game space stretches the floor, and Sabonis and Claxton control the boards and protect the paint. Collectively, they're a well-balanced, high-wire act unit constructed to push into the latter stages of the postseason.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com