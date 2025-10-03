Business

Elon Musk's Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders

By
Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk arrives for the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.

A growing number of Tesla shareholders are pushing back against Elon Musk's massive $1 trillion pay plan, ahead of the company's important shareholder meeting in November.

The group opposing the package includes the SOC Investment Group and state leaders from Nevada, New Mexico, and Connecticut.

In a letter shared through a regulatory filing on Thursday, they asked investors to vote against Musk's compensation and the re-election of three Tesla board members: Ira Ehrenpreis, Joe Gebbia, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, Reuters reported.

The coalition says the board is too focused on keeping Musk in charge, even as some company goals from the last annual meeting have been delayed.

They also raised concerns about Tesla's recent performance and said the board has not done enough to keep Musk's management in check.

Critics Say Elon Musk's Deal Risks Tesla Imbalance

One of the most outspoken critics is New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

While the city's pension funds don't hold large amounts of Tesla stock, Lander has taken part in many corporate reform efforts and has criticized how Tesla's board oversees Musk.

According to EconoTimes , his term as Comptroller ends in January 2026. The timing of this criticism is especially notable. Tesla just reported record-breaking deliveries for the last quarter.

However, there are fears that demand may drop soon, especially with a key US electric vehicle tax credit set to expire.

Musk's pay package, if approved, would be the largest in corporate history. It includes high performance targets, and many believe it's designed to give Musk more control over the company.

Critics argue it's too risky and could lead to an imbalance in leadership.

In response to the pushback, Tesla defended the plan in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The company said Musk's pay is entirely based on performance. "If Elon Musk doesn't deliver results, he receives nothing," the post stated.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Elon Musk
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio

Amazon Unveils New Echo Devices Purpose-Built for Alexa+

US Vice President JD Vance accused Democrats of putting 'a gun to the American people's head' with their demands
US Govt Shutdown Begins After Congress Fails To Reach Deal
Russia Is ‘On the Brink of a Breakup’ With the
Trump Claims He Taunted Putin About Inability To Win Ukraine War: 'Are You a Paper Tiger?'
Boeing Reportedly Designing Successor to Troubled 737 Max Aircraft
Boeing Reportedly Designing Successor to Troubled 737 Max Aircraft
Pfizer to Slash Drug Prices as Trump Announces Launch of
Pfizer to Slash Drug Prices as Trump Announces Launch of 'TrumpRx' Website
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice