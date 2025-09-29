Tech

Snapchat Introduces New Storage Limits For Memories Feature

Find out what this means for Snapchat users and how to adjust.

By

Snapchat acknowledged that the Memories feature could exceed its 5GB threshold. With that, the company officially launched the new storage limits. This improvement is one way to attract more people to create more Memories on the platform.

Snapchat's New Storage Plans Explained

Snapchat Introduces New Storage Limits For Memories Snapchat Introduces New Storage Limits For Memories

Snapchat users with more than 5GB of saved Memories will be forced to sign up for one of the newly launched storage plans offered by Snap. Snap says in a press release that it will provide various levels to suit diverse storage demands.

  • 100GB for $1.99/month - This basic storage plan provides users with a budget-friendly choice to save a moderate number of Memories. It's perfect for users who only save photos and videos from time to time but want more capacity than the complimentary 5GB.
  • 250GB for Snapchat+ Subscribers - For $3.99/month, Snapchat Plus members receive a premium plan that supports up to 250GB of storage. This plan is targeted at active users who often save Snaps.
  • 5TB for Platinum Subscribers - The highest plan offered by Snapchat costs $15.99/month and provides an enormous 5TB of storage. This plan is specifically for individuals with large Memories collections, like photographers or content creators who need to store a lot of media within their Snapchat account.

Will This Affect Regular Snapchat Users?

Snap has been assuring its huge user base that the majority of Snapchatters will not be affected. The company states that a lot of users are far under the 5GB storage capacity, and they will not have to stress about buying extra storage. Still, for those who store large amounts of Memories, Snap is offering these new plans.

Temporary Storage for Existing Users

To facilitate the shift from unlimited to paid storage, Snap will offer a complete year of free temporary storage to users who are going over the 5GB mark, per Engadget. This is an attempt to allow users plenty of time to switch to a new storage plan appropriate to their needs.

Why Is Snap Offering These Storage Plans?

Paid storage plans arrive as Snapchat refines its features further. The company is also venturing into new monetization avenues. This follows Snapchat's recent introduction of its Lens+ subscription, which offers users extra premium filters for $9 per month.

For the coming years, Snap expects that a trillion selfies will be surpassed as more people expand their storage limits. It's a special way to share good experiences with people we love and care for.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Snapchat
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Europe captain Luke Donald, center, celebrates winning the Ryder Cup with Europe players Matt Fitzpatrick, left, and Rory McIlroy, right

Europe Win Emotional Ryder Cup Triumph After US Fightback

Trump Hackled in DC Restaurant
Trump Says He Will Attend Gathering Of Hundreds Of Generals Along With Hegseth: 'Just a Very Nice Meeting'
NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson Could Go to These Teams
NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson Could Go to These Teams After Jaxson Dart Takeover as Starting QB
US President Donald Trump will be hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the fourth time this year
Trump To Push Netanyahu On Gaza Peace Plan At White House
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Venezuelan Vice President Says The Trump Admin 'Has Openly Declared War On The World'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice