NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers, Quentin Grimes Struggle to Reach Long-Term Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers and Quentin Grimes are coming up against major obstacles in negotiating their contract extension.

According to the reports, the shooting guard expected to sign the one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer following the two parties being "far apart" on negotiations. As the Oct. 1 deadline closes in, the failure to agree leaves Grimes on a short-term path, with long-term security up in the air.

Possible Alternatives to the Qualifying Offer

While Grimes is likely to sign the qualifying offer, the two parties still have a chance to agree on a one-year contract greater than the qualifying offer. This would, however, need Grimes to opt out of his no-trade clause, making things more complicated, according to Bleacher Report.

The Sixers have also refused to give Grimes an extension for accepting the qualifying offer, and Grimes is not playing in the team's preseason matches in Abu Dhabi.

The $39 Million Offer: Is it Grimes' Expectation?

The Sixers allegedly gave Grimes a four-year, $39 million offer, which is far below his reported expectation of a $25 million average annual value (AAV), as per The Athletic's Tony Jones. This has created frustration, particularly because the Sixers supposedly denied these offers.

Without Quentin Grimes in the fold, the 76ers are:



$1.7M under the tax

$9.8M under the first apron

$21.7M under the second apron



Grimes on the $8.7M qualifying offer or a new deal will put Philadelphia in the tax. The real question: Are they ok going well over the first apron? — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 28, 2025

Grimes' agent, David Bauman, was dissatisfied with the communication, stating that the Sixers have not been seriously negotiating, according to PhillyVoice.

Grimes' Market Worth and the Sixers' Stand

Negotiating against themselves from the Sixers' end might result in overpaying for Grimes, given there are no teams within the NBA that have enough cap space to meet his demand. The team is also said not to have received any realistic sign-and-trade proposals for Grimes.

ICYMI: David Bauman, agent for Sixers restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, spoke with @thephillyvoice at length on Thursday lamenting how Daryl Morey & co. have handled negotiations.



With an Oct. 1 qualifying offer deadline nearing, can the gap be closed?https://t.co/HSHTiTtMA6 pic.twitter.com/PhYnuvw04N — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) September 27, 2025

Conversely, Grimes' stance is difficult. Taking the qualifying offer does not provide him with any long-term financial security, but it allows him to a no-trade protection and can make him an unrestricted free agent next season. This short-term fix could create tensions if each party cannot agree on a new contract.

Will Grimes Remain With the Sixers During the 2025-26 Season?

Although the stalemate that prevails for now, Grimes' role in the Sixers' 2025-26 season cannot be underestimated. The Sixers require his services, but the unsettled contract status is questionable as to whether he shall commit for the long term. While the deadline approaches, both the Sixers and Grimes must move fast if they are to agree on a settlement that pleases both of them.

Regarding Grimes' contract stalemate, Clutch Points reported via Hoopshype that his teammate Joel Embiid couldn't blame anybody because the NBA is business. He added that he would do what Grimes did if he were in his situation, too.

Aside from Grimes, Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre are also the subjects of previous trade rumors.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com