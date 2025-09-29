Wanderlei Silva Breaks Nose After Brutal Knockout in Sao Paulo Exhibition Boxing Match

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva was knocked out after a bloody fight broke out after his exhibition boxing match in São Paulo on Saturday.

The Brazilian fighter was subjected to a ferocious attack after the bout concluded. He was disqualified for illegal headbutts in the fourth round,

Silva's Disqualification and Post-Fight Chaos

According to Bloody Elbow, Silva was hit with a right-hand punch and fell to the floor after the fighters' groups engaged in a violent post-fight brawl. He was facing the 50-year-old Acelino Freitas at the time.

However, the Brazilian media subsequently reported that the man responsible for the punch had been identified as Rafael Freitas, Acelino's son.

Silva Sustains Broken Nose and Multiple Stitches

Silva's cornerman, UFC great Fabricio Werdum, went to social media to report that Silva had received a broken nose and facial stitches after the punch. He was outraged and described the attack as malicious.

Werdum said in Portuguese, sharing his sentiment online:

"The images don't lie. It was so evil for that guy to punch Wanderlei. He punched the back of the head of Wanderlei. I don't know if it landed clean, but it could have been something very serious."

Freitas Accuses Werdum of Provoking the Incident

Acelino Freita reacted to the incident. He accused Silva's team, led by Werdum, of the post-fight event. Freitas claimed that Werdum attacked him and his team members after the bout was over, which fuels the altercation.

Freitas said that Werdum cowardly entered the ring with his son and went all over everybody. He added that the fight was only between him and Wanderlei, and this had nothing to do with his team.

No Immediate Punishment by Boxing Officials

According to ESPN, the Brazilian National Boxing Council and Spaten Fight Night, the event's promotion, have not made any immediate disciplinary statements.

Spaten Fight Night issued a release voicing disappointment over the incidents, indicating that they "did not represent the values of sportsmanship and respect to the rules" upheld by the promotion.

The 49-year-old Silva previously supported the UFC antitrust settlement over concerns about traumatic brain injuries. Recently, he shared an alarming health update on Instagram. After a recent knockout, Silva revealed he's dealing with a persistent "headache that won't go away" and a swollen right eye.

Despite the unfortunate experience in the boxing match, Silva thanked his fans for all their messages.

