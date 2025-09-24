NBA Trade Rumors: Fred VanVleet's Injury Could Open Slots to These Trade Targets

Fred VanVleet's season-ending torn ACL has the Houston Rockets searching for answers just a few weeks before the start of the 2025–26 NBA season. This will force the Western team to decide whether to stick with their promising young core or make a trade to stay in the hunt in the congested Western Conference.

If that's the case, they could consider these trade targets who could replace VanVleet in the starting five.

Rockets Face Urgent Backcourt Questions

VanVleet, signed to a two-year, $50 million extension over the summer, was supposed to be the leadership and stability Houston needed to transition from rebuilding to contention. With him out now, more of the burden falls on emerging players such as Amen Thompson, Aaron Holiday, and rookie Reed Sheppard. But with title hopes riding on the addition of Kevin Durant in recent days, Houston cannot necessarily afford an entire year of experimentation at the guard position.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons spilled the five names that could fill the void in VanVleet's position.

Bill Simmons names 5 players Houston should target to replace Fred VanVleet:



Ayo Dosunmu

Jose Alvarado

T. J. McConnell

Scotty Pippen Jr

Payton Pritchard



Possible Trade Targets to Replace VanVleet

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

A defensive firecracker who is all about relentless effort, Alvarado might offer energy and two-way minutes. In the final year of a $9 million contract, he made 36% of his threes last season amidst overall scoring issues. He's available, but not likely to be a difference-maker pick-up.

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Hot off Sixth Man of the Year and an NBA championship win, Pritchard's worth is through the roof. With three years remaining on his contract, Boston might resist trading him even as their roster shifts. Nevertheless, his scoring and postseason experience would be a perfect match for Houston.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Off his career-best season (12.3 points, 4.5 assists), Dosunmu's combination of size and scoring creates a legitimate fit. Chicago might be going through a rebuild, but they could try to acquire him with draft assets and depth pieces.

Dosunmu was mentioned in a Josh Giddey trade rumors report.

TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers

Sports Illustrated mentioned that McConnell could also be a viable option. The consistent veteran playmaker recently signed an extension through 2029. While solid, he won't be on the block as Indiana will try to stay afloat for the near future.

Scottie Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

As a bargain, Pippen Jr. might be a risk worth taking. He averaged close to 10 points on 48% from the field in the regular season and picked up his game with 18.3 points per outing in the playoffs. Houston might worry about his lack of experience, but the potential is there.

The Rockets' front office has a key decision to make. They can rely on Thompson as a primary lead guard, but VanVleet's injury compounds the demand for veteran depth and shot-making. They need to act quickly before the NBA season 2025-26 kicks off, or else it will jeopardize the whole starting five's strategy.

