Guardians' David Fry Hospitalized After Scary Hit by Pitch in Win Over Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians' playoff bid went from spectacular to horrifying Tuesday night when designated hitter David Fry was hit in the face with a 99 mph pitch from Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

The hit came during the sixth inning of Cleveland's 5-2 win at Progressive Field, leaving the Guardians and Tigers knotted together for first place in the AL Central.

Spine-Chilling Moment at Progressive Field

According to MLB, Fry squared off to bunt when the fastball sailed up and caught him squarely in the nose and mouth. He fell into the batter's box, holding his bloody face while Guardians manager Stephen Vogt and trainers ran in his direction. Skubal, visibly upset, took his glove off and cap off while he walked the infield.

Scary moment for David Fry as he tried to bunt off of Tarik Skubal and fouled the ball off his face pic.twitter.com/MgADw0xUH3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 24, 2025

Fry remained on the ground for several anxious minutes before being escorted to his feet. He gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was carted off the field.

Fry was removed from Lutheran Medical Center to the Cleveland Clinic's main campus for additional tests and overnight monitoring. The team indicated it would issue an update on Wednesday.

How MLB Coaches and Players React

Manager Stephen Vogt called the incident one of the scariest moments of the season.

"It was straight to the face. We're all thinking about David and his family right now. Obviously, we're glad he is OK, but obviously it's a really scary moment."

Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, admitted it was hard to regain focus. The 28-year-old pitcher said that it was "really tough." He reached out to Fry after that.

Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan was in agreement, citing Fry's toughness and selflessness. He said that what happened to his teammate was "definitely really scary."

Momentum Shift After Fry's Exit

Ironically, Fry's injury ignited Cleveland's rally. His replacement, George Valera, reached base as Skubal disintegrated with a wild pitch, an error, and a balk. The Guardians scored three runs in the inning without notching a hit out of the infield, turning the scoreboard to 3-2, Fox News reported.

Cleveland followed that up by earning its 16th victory in 18 games, vaulting through an incredible turnaround into the AL Central race after falling behind by 15½ games in July. The Guardians' September run has them solidly in contention with fewer than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Tigers' Slide Continues

For the Detroit Tigers, the defeat marked their seventh straight loss and 10th in 11 games. Catcher Dillon Dingler admitted the team feels the weight of the playoff race, noting that while the pressure is there, they must stay composed and find ways to get back on track.

