Denis Bouanga's Hat Trick Powers LAFC Past Real Salt Lake in 4-1 Victory

Denis Bouanga delivered a performance of a lifetime, finding the net three times in LAFC's 4-1 victory at home over Real Salt Lake. The striker has scored in four games running and has had his second hat-trick in the past three games.

This season, Bouanga has bagged 22 goals and is level with Lionel Messi as the league's highest scorer.

Bouanga Joins Elite Club of Goal Strikers

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bouanga joined an exclusive club as the first player in MLS history to have at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons.

Following consecutive 20-goal seasons, his current goal-scoring streak further solidifies his position as one of the league's most prolific strikers. His four regular-season hat tricks throughout his career broke a new LAFC club record, surpassing Carlos Vela.

Hat Trick Secured

Salt Lake startled the home faithful in the 14th minute when Brayan Vera scored from distance, driving a strong left-footed blast beneath the crossbar for his first season's goal.

Bouanga replied on the brink of halftime, equalizing in stoppage time. Soon after, Son curled a shot from distance, striking it off the near post and into the back of the net to put LAFC ahead 2-1 at the half.

Bouanga then put the game out of reach with 73rd- and 87th-minute scores, securing his hat trick and rendering the win safe for LAFC.

The defeat marks Salt Lake's fifth loss in six matches, leaving them scrambling as the season winds down.

Son Heung-min's Red-Hot Streak

Bouanga was not the only star out on display, however. Son Heung-min scored a goal and provided two assists, extending his current form. The South Korean forward has scored seven goals in his last three appearances, including his first MLS hat trick in LAFC's 4-1 victory over Salt Lake earlier in the week.

According to MLS Soccer, Son Heung-min was named Player of the Matchday after the game.

With both Son and Bouanga going full throttle, the attack of LAFC appears to be as deadly as ever, going into the stretch run of the season.

LAFC Secures Playoff Berth

LAFC won the day after the team earned a playoff spot due to St. Louis' 3-1 defeat of San José. With 50 points, LAFC is in fourth place in the Western Conference, behind third-place Minnesota (54 points) but ahead of Seattle (45 points).

With their playoff spot secured, LAFC will prepare for their upcoming matches to advance further in the playoff tree.

