Trump Administration Moves to Block Major Offshore Wind Project Off Massachusetts Coast

The Trump administration has taken legal steps to stop a major offshore wind project off the coast of Massachusetts, raising new concerns about the future of clean energy in the US.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) asked a federal court to withdraw its approval of the SouthCoast Wind project's final construction and operations plan.

This plan, approved in January just before President Trump's second term began, is the last major federal permit the project needs to begin building turbines in the ocean.

SouthCoast Wind, a large project planned about 23 miles south of Nantucket, aims to build up to 141 turbines, AP News said. If completed, it could power around 840,000 homes across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

In the legal filing, the Interior Department said BOEM's earlier approval "may not have fully complied with the law" and "may have failed to account for all the impacts" the project could cause. The department is asking the court to let it reconsider the permit.

Ocean Winds, the company developing SouthCoast Wind, said it plans to fight the decision.

"We intend to vigorously defend our permits in federal court," the company said in a statement, adding that stable permitting is essential for future investment in US infrastructure.

Trump Targets Offshore Wind in Nationwide Rollback

This move is part of a larger push by the Trump administration to roll back offshore wind energy across the country.

Since taking office, Trump officials have paused permitting, revoked federal funding, and canceled lease sales for offshore wind projects.

According to Independent, at least two major wind farms have had construction stopped, including projects in Maryland and Rhode Island.

Critics say these actions are politically driven. "Trump is threatening good jobs while he pursues his senseless vendetta against offshore wind," said Jason Walsh, head of the BlueGreen Alliance, a labor and environmental group.

The approach marks a sharp turn from the previous Biden administration, which approved 11 large wind projects to power more than six million homes. Now, many of those projects face delays or cancellation.

Energy experts warn that the shift could hurt the US market. "Developers may start investing elsewhere," said Kristoffer Svendsen, an energy law professor. "Europe and Asia are more stable for offshore wind."

Originally published on vcpost.com