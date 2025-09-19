Tech AI

Hinge CEO Justin McLeod Says AI May Soon Replace Swiping in Online Dating

McLeod still thinks that real human connection will prevail over AI.

By

Online dating in the future may be much different, Hinge CEO and founder Justin McLeod said in a recent interview with Fast Company.

McLeod described how artificial intelligence can replace mindless swiping with more tailored matchmaking. He predicted that this would take place three to five years from now or sooner than that.

Rethinking How Users Connect

Hinge CEO Justin McLeod Says AI May Soon Replace Swiping Hinge CEO Justin McLeod Says AI May Soon Replace Swiping

Hinge has been a star performer in the world of online dating. According to Business Insider, McLeod likened today's app interactions to "trying to communicate your tastes and preferences to us using Morse code of likes and passes."

Platforms currently can't fully understand why an individual likes or passes on a person. In the future, AI may alter that by enabling individuals to express their values, tastes, and priorities in their own voice, then applying that knowledge to propose suitable matches.

Fighting Online Dating Burnout

Online dating users are growing frustrated with several problems, but Hinge's AI is here to address them. Users cite swiping exhaustion and a greater desire for real-life connections. However, Hinge has managed to succeed despite these issues.

Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff complimented the app's performance during a recent earnings call, stating, "Simply put, Hinge is crushing it."

The statistics support Rascoff's optimism. Hinge's paying users grew 18% year-over-year to 1.7 million. Revenue per paying user also increased 6% to almost $32, propelling the app to $168 million in the second quarter, a 25% increase from last year.

AI Won't Replace Human Connection

Though Hinge is moving forward with AI for making recommendations more precise and pushing for more detailed profiles, McLeod was adamant that the technology must never be used to replace genuine human interaction.

"I don't think that an AI chatbot should be your friend, or certainly not your boyfriend or girlfriend. It certainly shouldn't be something that we start engaging with as an end in itself just for entertainment or, I would say, artificial intimacy or artificial connection," McLeod said in a podcast last month.

He cautioned against producing "artificial intimacy" that ultimately feels empty. His position is the antithesis of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has hinted that AI chatbots may be able to fight loneliness by mimicking friendship.

McLeod referred to that approach as "extraordinarily reductive," contending that real friendships require actual human presence.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Online dating, Artificial intelligence
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Admiral Francisco Cubides (right), Colombia's military chief, says Bogota will fight the cocaine trade with or without help from the United States

Colombia Vows To Fight Drug Trade 'With Or Without' The US

Wi-Fi or Broadband? New UK Study Reveals Most Consumers Still
Wi-Fi or Broadband? New UK Study Reveals Most Consumers Still Don't Know the Difference
Smoke billows amid Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip on September 16, 2025
Israel Says Opening New Route For Gazans Fleeing Embattled City
charlie kirk candace owens
Charlie Kirk's Friend & Former Co-Worker Candace Owens Raises Suspicion About His Murder, Alleges Pressure Over Israel
Venezuela warship
Venezuela Issues Warning to Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago Over Possible Retaliation
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice