U.S. International Relations

Pete Hegseth Warns Maduro After Attack Against Vessel Off Venezuela: 'Should Be Worried'

"We knew exactly who were on that boat and what they were doing," Hegseth claimed

By
Hegseth Fires Pentagon Advisory Board Members, Cites Need for ‘Fresh
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro "should be worried" after an attack against a vessel off the South American country's coast.

"The only one who should be worried is Nicolas Maduro, who is acting as the kingpin of a narco state. Not actually elected and indicted for $50 million by the U.S. We know he's involved in the kind of drug-running that has affected the American people directly," Hegseth said during an interview on Fox News.

Hegseth added that officials "knew exactly who were on that boat and what they were doing." "It's a new dawn. Those 11 drug-traffickers are no longer with us, sending a very clear sign that the U.S. won't tolerate this kind of activity in our hemisphere," he added.

In another passage of the interview, Hegseth said the attack was not a one-off. "We've got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships, because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won't it won't stop with just this strike," he said.

A Venezuelan official, however, claimed the video shared by the White House on Tuesday that showed the vessel being destroyed was made with artificial intelligence.

Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez said in a Telegram channel that "it seems" Secretary of State Marco Rubio "keeps lying to his president."

"After getting him between a rock and a hard place, now he gives him an AI video as 'proof,'" Ñañez added. "Marco Rubio, stop trying to encourage a war and trying to stain President Donald Trump's hands. Venezuela doesn't pose a threat."

The strike is the most serious confrontation yet in the standoff between the Trump administration and Venezuela since the Republican returned to the White House. Earlier this month, Trump secretly signed a directive authorizing military force against cartels declared terrorist organizations, according to The New York Times.

Maduro has ordered Venezuelan troops to mobilize and called on militias and volunteers to prepare for a possible foreign intervention. "If Venezuela is attacked, we will not hesitate to defend our sovereignty," he said.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, Donald Trump, United States

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
GOP Rep Caught: Trump in Epstein Files?

JD Vance on Trump 'Death' News: 'No One Has More to Gain From President's Untimely Demise Than I Do!'

North Korean leader Kim's attendance at the parade in Beijing will be the first time he has been seen with China's Xi and Russia's Putin at the same event
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Beijing to Join Xi and Putin at Massive Military Parade
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency
The expanded military and trade ties between Russia and China have troubled the West
China-Russia Partnership Hits New Heights as Kim Jong Un Joins Leaders in Beijing
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice