WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging

WhatsApp is no longer a stranger to AI integration. Two months ago, AI Message Summaries became available in the US, so you can easily catch up with your friends on chats. Now, the new feature dubbed Writing Help will make it easier and more imaginative to write messages.

Using Meta AI, the feature provides users with suggested text in various tones, including professional, casual, humorous, and more. If you're running out of options to use, this AI-powered feature will help you take control of your communication.

WhatsApp Writing Help is Very Helpful

As stated by WhatsApp in its latest blog post, this feature is easily accessible. During any one-on-one or group conversation, users can tap the new pencil icon to turn Writing Help on. Then, WhatsApp creates AI-suggested rewrites based on the preferred style.

The messaging platform stresses that Writing Help is made using Private Processing technology, which means neither Meta nor WhatsApp scans your original messages, nor the rewrites suggested by AI. In this way, it seeks to allow convenience without undermining privacy.

Privacy and Security at the Center

WhatsApp has emphasized that Private Processing has been tested thoroughly in partnership with security community leaders. With the feature being opt-in and disabled by default, people who are privacy-conscious can just leave it alone. This opt-in system provides people with the freedom to choose whether they want to use AI support in their everyday conversations.

Will it Be Available In Your Location?

At the moment, Writing Help is going live in English for US users. It will be available for select users in other countries. According to GSM Arena, WhatsApp confirmed that the additional language and market support will be available later this year. Millions of users around the globe will benefit from this.

This launch is part of Meta's overall effort to bring AI tools across its apps and continue to build user trust through increased privacy protections.

AI is quickly evolving. Before, we will first think thoroughly about what tone we should use in different conversations. Now, we're just a few clicks away from doing it. It's the power of AI, but whatever tone you use at the end of the day, the essence of your message will still depend on you.

Last week, WhatsApp teased a voicemail-like feature on the platform. If you're the type of person who usually misses conversations, the smarter missed call feature will help you.

With this, you can now leave a short voice message when your calls are unanswered. A "record voice message" shortcut will appear on your screen.

Originally published on Tech Times