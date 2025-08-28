Micah Parsons Stuns NFL World With Blockbuster Trade to Packers

The rumors about Micah Parsons going to the Green Bay Packers are true. In one of the offseason's biggest stunners, the Dallas Cowboys have traded the 26-year-old pass rusher to the Packers.

He announced the news on X, thanking Cowboys Nation before announcing, "GO Pack Go!"

Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go! 🧀🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/FBnN1zRIri — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 28, 2025

Dallas Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Green Bay

According to a TMZ Sports report, the Cowboys are getting two first-rounders and defensive lineman Kenny Clark in return for Parsons, sources say. While Dallas gets the draft capital it needs and a veteran defender, it loses one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league.

Conversely, Green Bay signed Parsons to a record-breaking four-year, $188 million deal, the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. This move indicates that the Packers are ready to challenge for a championship today.

Micah Parsons' Emotional Goodbye to Dallas

Parsons wrote on social media with a heartfelt message, thanking the organization that drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. I'll never forget the joy of draft night, the adrenaline of running out of the tunnel, or the brotherhood I shared with my teammates, coaches, and the staff who prepared me for every single game. Those memories are mine forever."

He also expressed gratitude to Cowboys fans, saying it was an honor to sport the legendary star on his helmet.

Why the Cowboys Declined to Negotiate

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones previously said that Parsons' injury history could hinder his extension. At that time, rumors said that he would be a Chicago Bear soon, but it did not progress a month later.

Even with his dominance, four Pro Bowls, and two All-Pro selections, Parsons and the Cowboys were apparently unable to find common ground on a contract extension. In the end, team owner Jerry Jones decided to trade the defensive sensation rather than risk an extended standoff.

This move has already been contentious among fans and pundits, with Dallas losing one of the NFL's best-feared defenders as the team was looking to make its own run deep into the playoffs.

Parsons and Doncic: Two Dallas Stars in Motion

Coincidentally, Parsons earlier expressed his reaction to NBA sensation Luka Doncic's surprising trade to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year. His February tweet, "Yoo wtf going on in Dallas?" came back into relevance after he left as well, Sports Illustrated reported.

Yoo wtf going on in Dallas? — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 2, 2025

Both Parsons and Doncic, who were erstwhile pillars of Dallas sports, are now gone to new heights with championship-level teams.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com