Democratic Senator Opens Probe Into ICE 'Abusive Tactics' in Connecticut and Elsewhere

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced that he is launching a Senate investigation into what he described as "abusive" and "illegal" tactics by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), citing reports of excessive force and the detention of U.S. citizens.

Speaking outside the federal building in Hartford, Connecticut that houses ICE's Connecticut field office, Blumenthal said:

"We've seen numbers of reports of excessive use of force, detention of United States citizens and other really abusive, illegal tactics by ICE. These reports ... are deeply troubling"

The investigation will be conducted through the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, where Blumenthal is the most senior Democrat, as CT Insider explains. In a letter sent to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, Blumenthal requested details on use-of-force policies, incentives for agents to make arrests, and a list of U.S. citizens detained since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

He also asked about ICE's decision to repost a message from the social media account Libs of TikTok targeting Connecticut state Rep. Corey Paris, who said he received death threats afterward. Paris, who spoke alongside Blumenthal on Tuesday, said the threats reflect "a coordinated effort that will ramp up more and more over the next few years," warning that dissent must not be met with "fear of harm or fear of retribution."

Blumenthal's investigation comes as ICE has intensified arrests in Connecticut. Last week, the agency announced "Operation Broken Trust," a four-day sweep that detained 65 individuals. While ICE identified 13 of those arrested as "the worst of the worst," it provided no details on the majority of cases.

Advocates in Connecticut say fear of ICE has grown in immigrant communities. "Some parents are afraid to send their children to school," said Tabitha Sookdeo, head of the immigrant rights group Connecticut Students for a Dream, to CT Insider. She urged lawmakers to strengthen state protections limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Blumenthal's move adds to recent congressional scrutiny of ICE. Earlier this month, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) released findings from his office documenting 510 credible reports of abuse in detention centers, including physical and sexual assault, denial of medical care to pregnant women, and mistreatment of children.

"Through interviews, analysis of public reports, and site inspections, the Senator's staff has received or identified 41 credible reports of physical and sexual abuse, 14 credible reports of mistreatment of pregnant women, and 18 credible reports of mistreatment of children in immigration detention," the document explained.

Upon Ossoff's report, Homeland Secrurity Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told NBC News that claims of poor conditions in ICE facilities are "false," and that "all detainees who are in ICE custody are provided with "proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with lawyers and their family members."

DHS has not commented on Blumenthal's initiative.

Originally published on Latin Times