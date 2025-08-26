NBA Trade Rumors: Will PJ Washington, Dallas Mavericks Agree on Contract Extension?

The Dallas Mavericks struggled last season with the departure of Luka Doncic. Although the team got Anthony Davis in return, they hadn't used him effectively due to his injuries.

With Cooper Flagg expected to perform at a high level, the Mavs know that assembling important pieces for a playoff push is necessary. This also means signing PJ Washington, one of the key players who contributed to the team while the star players are away.

PJ Washington Extension Talks Heat Up

As reported by NBA insider Marc Stein, league sources anticipate that Washington and the Mavericks will agree to a contract extension within a short while. The forward becomes eligible this Friday to ink a four-year, $90 million deal, one that would secure his future as a starter for Dallas.

Rather than see the contract as risky, Washington's consistency and leadership have earned him a prime player on and off the court.

Mavs Need to Sign Washington

PJ Washington's versatility is among his greatest assets. In the 2024-25 season, the 27-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. He can guard several positions and score alongside both starters and bench players. That versatility provides head coach Jason Kidd with flexibility in his lineup. Whether he's starting or riding the pine, Washington is a consistency that few teams can afford to ignore.

Aside from the statistics, Washington has also taken on a leadership role, being a role model for younger teammates such as Cooper Flagg. His balanced scoring and defensive intensity are qualities of a player who can turn games around in crucial times, a quality that playoff teams need.

From Charlotte to a Finals Run

The Mavericks traded for Washington from the Charlotte Hornets on the eve of the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline. The move was seen as surprising then, but it soon became pivotal.

According to Clutch Points, Washington helped anchor Dallas in its NBA Finals push, displaying his capacity to perform in high-pressure situations. That postseason performance solidified his reputation as being in excess of a role player.

With Anthony Davis at the helm, Cooper Flagg set to make his debut, and Kyrie Irving set to return down the stretch, the Mavericks already possess stardom. Adding stability from Washington in a long-term extension provides Dallas with one more element of security as they chase a deep playoff push.

While the contract's final specifics are still being developed, hopes are high for the talks. Still, if Dallas does not want to keep PJ, the Lakers are open to reuniting him with Luka.

