NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Could Trade RJ Barrett to Focus on Rebuilding

RJ Barrett's stay with the Toronto Raptors might be short-lived, according to a recent rumor.

With the Canadian team exploring all possible options to retool for future success, the 25-year-old forward might be one of the trade candidates who might find a home with another team this upcoming NBA 2025-26 season.

A Possible Trade Candidate

RJ Barrett has only been with the Raptors for two seasons, but his stint in Toronto may be about to end. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Raptors have already brought up Barrett's name during trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans this season. With that, Barrett's name will likely weaken as Brandon Ingram's trade becomes louder.

Barrett is owed almost $60 million over the next two years, and he is thus a desirable but relocatable piece for the Raptors. Fischer says that Barrett, with his $30 million salary, is a top trade candidate given that the team continues to seek potential options.

Barrett's future with the Raptors is very much in doubt, particularly considering that the team wants to construct around Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram as the core for the coming seasons.

Raptors Struggled Last Season

The 2024-25 season was well below the level expected from the Toronto Raptors. With a 30-52 record and an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the team failed to make the playoffs, which led to a series of organizational changes.

Among the first was the dismissal of former President Masai Ujiri, who was criticized for making a "Hail Mary" trade for Ingram that took away the team's cap flexibility.

With this new path, the Raptors are seeking to unload Barrett and rebuild their roster around young stars like Scottie Barnes and newly-acquired Brandon Ingram.

Unfortunately, Barrett's experience with the Raptors has been lackluster, and though he showed great individual play, he was unable to gel with the team, resulting in allegations of his lack of toughness and inconsistencies with shooting.

Barrett's Potential Trade Value

Even though he didn't get traded to another team earlier this season, some teams can still be interested in drafting Barrett. He is a good two-way player who can play on offense and defense.

During the 2024-25 season, Barrett recorded 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on a solid 46.8% shooting. With his skill set and upside entering the prime years of his life, Barrett would be a good fit for franchises such as the Milwaukee Bucks or Portland Trail Blazers, both seeking depth and versatility off the wing.

Resetting for the Future

As the Raptors continue to set up for a busy trade season, it is obvious that the front office is in reset mode, according to Fadeaway World. With no apparent route to title contention, the Raptors are looking to remain competitive in the increasingly challenging Eastern Conference.

Trading Barrett would allow the Raptors to either make a move for win-now players or acquire assets for the future that would enable them to construct a title contender for the long haul.

