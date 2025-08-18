Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward, Jeffery Simmons Clash During Training Camp

Things got heated up at the Tennessee Titans' training camp after two of its players shoved at one another.

The players involved were none other than rookie quarterback Cam Ward and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Cam Ward, Jeffery Simmons Exchanged Shoves

According to a report by ESPN, the scuffle began when Ward shoved Simmons and did his trademark "Zombieland" celebration. Simmons reacted by using both hands to shove Ward back. Ward's helmet was pushed off during the incident.

"You never want to see your quarterback in the middle of those kinds of things," cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said of the scuffle. "But when it does happen, it shows you the kind of dog he has in him. He ain't going to take nothing."

No Comment From Simmons, Ward

Both players were eventually separated from one another, but Ward returned for the next play. Simmons, on the other hand, came off the field.

ESPN's report notes that the players did not speak to the media after the training. However, it was likewise noted that Simmons has been engaged in ongoing trash-talking with the offensive line, particularly Ward and JC Latham.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com