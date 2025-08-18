US Envoy Says Israel's Turn To 'Comply' As Lebanon Moves To Disarm Hezbollah

US envoy Tom Barrack on Monday called on Israel to honour commitments under a ceasefire that ended its war with Hezbollah, after the Lebanese government launched a process to disarm the militant group.

"There's always a step-by-step approach but I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They've taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply," Barrack said following a meeting in Beirut with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Under the terms of the November truce, Hezbollah was to withdraw its fighters from the Israeli border, with all weapons brought under the control of the Lebanese state.

Israel was meant to fully withdraw its troops from the country, although it has kept forces at five border points it deems strategic.

Asked by reporters whether he expected to see Israel fully withdraw from Lebanese territory and stop its violations, Barrack said that "that's exactly the next step" needed.

"We need participation on the part of Israel, and we need an economic plan for prosperity, restoration and renovation," the US diplomat added, referring to the need for urgent economic improvement in Lebanon, weighed down by a series of dire crises in recent years.

Barrack said Washington was "in the process of now discussing with Israel what their position is", adding that "in the next few weeks you're going to see progress on all sides."

"It means a better life for the people... and at least the beginning of a roadway to a different kind of dialogue" in the region, he said.

The US diplomat's visit comes less than two weeks after Lebanon's cabinet tasked the army with developing a plan to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah by the end of the year -- an unprecedented step since civil war factions gave up their weapons decades ago.

A second cabinet meeting on August 7 tackled a US proposal that includes a timetable for Hezbollah's disarmament, with Washington pressing Lebanon to take action.

The cabinet endorsed the introduction of the US text, which lists 11 objectives including to "ensure the sustainability" of the November ceasefire agreement with Israel, and to phase out "the armed presence of all non-state actors, including Hezbollah", across all Lebanese territory.

It also provides for demarcating Lebanon's land borders with Israel and neighbouring Syria, and a process involving the international community for Lebanon's reconstruction.

The Lebanese presidency said Aoun told Barrack that what was needed now was for "other parties to adhere to the contents" of the joint declaration, "more support for the Lebanese army, and speeding up the internationally required steps" to launch reconstruction.

Hezbollah, the only faction that kept its weapons after Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, emerged badly weakened from last year's war with Israel.

On Friday, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem vowed to fight plans to disarm, saying that "the resistance will not surrender its weapons while... occupation persists".

On Sunday, Aoun told the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya channel that authorities would do "everything possible... to spare Lebanon any internal or external shock".

The president outlined if Lebanon rejected the US plan, "then Israel will intensify its attacks, Lebanon will be economically isolated, and none of us will be able to respond to the aggression".

Israel has kept up raids on Lebanon despite the November truce, mostly saying it is striking Hezbollah targets, and has threatened to keep doing so until the group has been disarmed.

Barrack on Monday stressed that "dealing with Hezbollah, as we've always said, is a Lebanese process".