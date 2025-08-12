Business Economy

US, China Extend Tariff Truce 90 Days, Avoiding Steep Duty Hikes

By
US, China Extend Tariff Truce 90 Days, Avoiding Steep Duty
In this file photo taken on June 28, 2019, China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka. -

The United States and China have agreed to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days, preventing major increases in import taxes that could have severely hurt trade between the two countries.

This move comes as US retailers prepare for the busy holiday shopping season later this year.

President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he signed an executive order delaying the start of higher tariffs until November 10.

This means the current tariffs will remain in place, and the planned jump to much higher rates is paused.

China's Commerce Ministry followed by suspending additional tariffs and postponing trade restrictions on US companies for the same 90-day period.

Related

According to Reuters, the agreement stops US tariffs on Chinese goods from rising to 145%, and Chinese tariffs on American products from reaching 125%.

Instead, US tariffs stay at 30% for Chinese imports, while China keeps a 10% duty on US goods.

Had the tariffs increased as planned, it would have caused a near trade shutdown between the world's two largest economies.

Beijing Worker Sees Hope but Cautions on US-China Trade Tensions

"This extension buys crucial time for the seasonal surge of imports ahead of the Christmas season," said a market analyst.

Products like electronics, toys, and clothing can continue to be sold at lower tariff rates, helping keep prices more stable for shoppers.

Many in China welcomed the extension. Wang Mingyue, a robotics worker in Beijing, said, "I don't think either China or the United States wants their relationship to get worse. This shows both sides are trying to work things out, but the tension is still there."

Despite the truce, President Trump recently asked China to quadruple its purchases of American soybeans, though it's unclear if China agreed, CNA said.

Trade experts say these talks are complicated, with both countries seeking more benefits before agreeing on a deal.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the triple-digit tariffs "untenable," saying they had almost stopped trade between the two nations. Now, both sides have more time to find a lasting solution.

"This extension will lower anxiety and give more time to work through trade issues," said Ryan Majerus, a former US trade official.

The ongoing negotiations also touch on other concerns, such as US pressure on China to stop buying Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
China, Us, Deadline, Extension
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Some residents of the Ukrainian town of Dobropillia have been evacuated away amid Russian advances on the nearby front line

Ukraine Says Fighting 'Difficult' After Reports Of Russia's Rapid Gains

vladimir putin with parents
New Book Reveals Horrifying Reason Putin's Father Married His Mum – And Why She Has a Glass Eye
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Analysts Warn U.S. Could Conduct Military Strikes Against Cartels Without Mexico's Consent
Gov. Newsom Suggests Retaliation if GOP Redistricts Texas in Special Session: 'Two Can Play That Game'
Gavin Newsom Urges Trump And Republicans To Drop Redistricting Push: 'Risking The Destabilization Of Our Democracy'
Trump vs Newsom_06092025_1
California Governor Gavin Newsom & Political Figures Blast Trump's National Guard Plan in Washington D.C.: 'This is What Dictators Do'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice