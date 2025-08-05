Elizaveta Krivonogikh, widely believed to be the secret daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has made rare public comments denouncing the war in Ukraine — calling out the man who 'destroyed' her life and took 'millions of lives' in a cryptic social media post.

Although she did not directly name her alleged father, Krivonogikh's words, posted on her private Telegram channel and later referenced across social platforms, have drawn fresh attention to the 22-year-old who has lived much of her adult life under intense scrutiny.

Putin's Alleged Daughter Breaks Silence on the War

In a series of Telegram posts, Krivonogikh shared candid reflections, suggesting a deep internal struggle about her identity and her country's role in the war. 'It's liberating to be able to show my face to the world again,' she wrote, alongside recently posted photos on Instagram. 'It reminds me of who I am — and who destroyed my life.'

While she stopped short of explicitly naming Putin, she did not dispute the long-running speculation surrounding her parentage — nor did she deny the implication that her comments were aimed at the Russian leader.

First Emerged in 2020 Amid Wealth and Mystery

Krivonogikh was first identified in 2020 by Russian investigative outlet Proekt, which reported a 'phenomenal resemblance' between her and President Putin. Though Putin's name does not appear on her birth certificate, she carries the patronymic 'Vladimirovna', which translates to 'daughter of Vladimir' in Russian naming tradition.

In 2021, the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny highlighted her Instagram account, which revealed a life of opulence — featuring luxury handbags, yachts, and lavish European holidays — further fueling speculation about her origins. Navalny was later imprisoned and died under suspicious circumstances in 2024.

Initially, Krivonogikh embraced her notoriety, basking in the wealth and social standing allegedly afforded to her by her father's status. However, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, her tone and online presence changed dramatically. She began hiding her face in posts and withdrew from public view.

The Toll of War: A Life Rejected

Now living in Paris, Krivonogikh has distanced herself from both her father and her country. She mourned her inability to 'make an extra lap around my beloved St. Petersburg', signalling a loss of identity and belonging.

Her comments have come at a time when Russia's war in Ukraine continues to draw global condemnation and internal dissent — albeit heavily suppressed inside the country. As for Krivonogikh, the psychological toll appears deeply personal.

'He took millions of lives... and destroyed mine,' she wrote — a statement many interpret as her most direct rebuke of Vladimir Putin yet.

A New Life in Paris: DJ, Artist, and Anti-War Advocate

Born in 2003, Elizaveta is the daughter of Svetlana Krivonogikh, a woman who once worked as a housekeeper. Svetlana has since risen in wealth and status, now owning shares in major Russian businesses — a rise some attribute to her former relationship with Putin.

Elizaveta currently works in a Parisian art gallery, reportedly one that focuses on anti-war exhibits. Her Instagram bio lists her roles as a DJ, artist, and designer— a stark contrast to her early years of extreme privilege.

She also uses two pseudonyms: Luiza Rozova, which gained public attention during Navalny's investigation, and Elizaveta Rudnova, reportedly inspired by Putin's late associate, Oleg Rudnov.

After years of silence, her return to social media has been met with both curiosity and support, especially from critics of the Kremlin. Still, her decision to speak out publicly — even obliquely — carries risk, given the regime's track record for suppressing dissent, even abroad.

A Life Caught Between Power and Rebellion

Krivonogikh's cryptic condemnation of the Ukraine war marks a decisive moment in the broader narrative surrounding Putin's inner circle. Whether she ever publicly confirms her family ties remains to be seen — but for now, she appears determined to reclaim her identity, her face, and her voice.

For a young woman who once embodied the excess of Putin's Russia, her transformation into a critic speaking from Parisian exile represents one of the war's most personal rebellions. Whilst she may never explicitly confirm her parentage, her words carry the unique authority of someone who's seen power from the inside—and chosen to walk away.

