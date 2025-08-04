Trump Rejects Israel Is Committing Genocide In Gaza: 'They're In a War'

President Donald Trump rejected allegations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, saying the country is "in a war" with Hamas.

"I don't think it's that. They're in a war. Some horrible things happened on October 7, one of the worst I've ever seen," he told press.

Trump says he does not believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, stating, "I don't think it's that. They're in a war." pic.twitter.com/n0lvwQYTTW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 4, 2025

Trump has stood firmly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout the war, with reports now claiming he has given the green light for Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip.

The move includes operating in areas where hostages are being held and could potentially put them in further danger.

Local outlet Haaretz also reported on Friday that Netanyahu's government has the backing of the Trump administration to begin the occupation if Hamas doesn't agree to a final ceasefire proposal.

The first areas to be annexed would be those in the buffer zone, followed by some in the northern part close to the cities of Sderot and Ashkelon. It would continue progressively until the whole strip is annexed. It is not clear what would happen to the two million Palestinians living in Gaza.

The Jerusalem Post detailed on Monday that a source in the Prime Minister's Office confirmed the plan, which could be pursued against the wishes of Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. "If this does not suit you, then you should resign," the outlet says the government told the general.

49 hostages are still in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

The Netanyahu government could move forward despite warnings from almost 20 former senior security officials, who on Sunday issued a joint video calling for the war to end. They argued that Israel has lost more than it won and that the fighting has continued for political reasons rather than military ones.

Originally published on Latin Times