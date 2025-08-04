Headlines

ICC Chief Prosecutor Ordered To Recuse Himself From Venezuela Case Due To Conflict Of Interest

A family member of Karim Khan is defending the South American country

By
Karim Khan
Karim Khan

The International Criminal Court (ICC) ordered its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, to recuse himself from the case investigating crimes against humanity in Venezuela because a family of member of his is investigating the South American country.

The Washington Post noted that appeals judges at the ICC concluded there was "reason to believe that a ground for disqualification" due to the family relationship. Khan is already on leave from the entity due to an unrelated investigation involving sexual misconduct.

Khan had led the Venezuela investigation since 2021 following allegations that the country's authoritarian president, Nicolas Maduro, arbitrarily detained, tortured, and executed political opponents. The case is the ICC's only open investigation in Latin America and was initiated following a 2018 request from several countries in the Western Hemisphere: Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, and Peru.

The conflict concerns were first raised publicly in September 2023 by the Arcadia Foundation, a Washington-based nonprofit, after the Post reported that Venkateswari Alagendra, Khan's sister-in-law, was involved in the defense team.

Khan denied any wrongdoing, stating in court filings that he had not shared confidential information or participated in meetings involving Alagendra. However, the court found that their familial and prior professional ties were sufficient to disqualify him, noting that a "fair-minded and reasonable observer" would perceive an inability to be impartial. Khan must formally request his removal from the Venezuela case within three weeks.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
ICC, Venezuela, Latin america

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Hamas published a video showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David looking emaciated, sparking fears for his life

Israel Wants World Attention On Hostages Held In Gaza

Gaza
Israel Reportedly Set To Operate In Areas Where Hostages Are Being Held As Part Of Move To Occupy Gaza
Goods crossing at the Mexico-US border amid President Donald Trump's global trade war
Trump Slaps Sweeping New Tariffs on 70 Countries in Escalating Global Trade War
President Donald Trump removed the commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics after disputing jobs data
Trump Says To Name New Labor Statistics Chief This Week
Karim Khan
ICC Chief Prosecutor Ordered To Recuse Himself From Venezuela Case Due To Conflict Of Interest
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice