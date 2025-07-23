NBA Trade Rumors: Will Lakers Go All In For Jrue Holiday?

When the Boston Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trailblazers, other teams knew that he was better off somewhere. NBA scouts plan to land him, but there's a chance that the Los Angeles Lakers could land him based on a proposed trade.

Holiday is an elite two-way defender, and that's what the Lakers need: a strong perimeter protector that will give more space for shooters like LeBron James and Luka Dončić.

Proposed Jrue Holiday Trade Idea

Fadeaway World's Siddhant Gupta recently introduced a Jrue Holiday deal to the Lakers. The Blazers would get Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and rising rookie Dalton Knecht in return.

Although Holiday was recently swapped from the Boston Celtics to the Trail Blazers in a cost-savings move for Anfernee Simons, he doesn't become eligible for placement in multi-player trades until after September 7. In the meantime, rumors swirl about where the defensive anchor might land next.

Jrue Holiday Will Suit Lakers' Needs

As NBA insider Grant Afseth of FastbreakJournal.com notes, the Lakers are a top choice for Holiday. A California native and former UCLA star, Holiday has strong ties to the state. He even played alongside LeBron James with Team USA last summer, creating a foundation of chemistry that could pay dividends in Los Angeles right away.

According to Afseth, sources claimed that Holiday is under the radar of several teams and the Lakers are his closest landing spot.

This potential deal would provide Los Angeles with one of the league's best overall backcourts, combining Holiday's elite perimeter defense and playoff experience with Luka Dončić's offensive intelligence, who came to the Lakers in blockbuster fashion earlier in the offseason.

With Marcus Smart's recent signing, the Lakers are confident that the two defensive guards will protect the perimeter. DeAndre Ayton will take care of the paint.

The 35-year-old Holiday recorded 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game during his last season with Boston. He's also a good freethrow shooter with a stunning 90.9% performance.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com