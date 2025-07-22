Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76: Heavy Metal Legend Dies Surrounded by Family After Farewell Show

Legendary heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76, after a long battle with parkinsons, his family announced today. In a heartfelt statement, they wrote:

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.

Osbourne, also known as "Prince of Darkness", passed aways days after his farewell concert in England, with the members of the rock pioneering band Black Sabbath in 1968. Tracks like "Iron Man", "Paranoid" and "War Pigs" defined heavy metal through the 1970s. Though he was dismissed from Sabbath in 1979, he launched a flourishing solo career in the 1980s with albums such as Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman, and No More Tears, solidifying his place in rock history.

Ozzy also became a cultural phenomenon beyond music. From 2002 to 2005, he and his family starred in MTV's The Osbournes, offering fans an unexpected glimpse into his personal life. He later founded the Ozzfest festival and remained relevant with new music and media appearances..

Despite ongoing health struggles, including a 2003 quad bike accident, Parkinson's disease, and a major fall in 2019, Osbourne continued performing. His final public appearance came on July 5, 2025, at a farewell Black Sabbath benefit concert titled "Back to the Beginning" in Birmingham. Seated on a throne, he closed the show alongside Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, bringing to a poignant close a career spanning over five decades.

Published today, reports confirm he died surrounded by loved ones, marking a moment of profound mourning for fans, fellow musicians, and family, according to The Sun. The exact cause of death hasn't been disclosed, but his longstanding medical issues make his passing a somber milestone.

Developing story

Originally published on Latin Times