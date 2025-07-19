World

7 Venezuelan Children Reunited After Parents Deported from U.S.

By AFP news
Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello with one of the repatriated children
Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello with one of the repatriated children AFP

Venezuela on Friday received seven children who had been left behind in the United States after their parents were deported by the Donald Trump administration.

Seven boys and girls have been "rescued from the kidnapping to which they were being subjected," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said at Maiquetia International Airport that serves Caracas.

Cabello and First Lady Cilia Flores received the flight from Houston that also brought back 244 Venezuelans.

Hundreds of people protested in Caracas last week demanding the return of at least 30 children the government says remained in the United States after their Venezuelan parents were expelled.

Last month, parliamentary president Jorge Rodriguez said the children were "separated from their mothers, their fathers, their family, their grandparents" and "taken to institutions where they don't belong."

Cabello said Friday the government was working hard "to bring the children back."

He did not say when the seven were separated from their parents.

Official figures show that since February, more than 8,200 people, including many children, have been repatriated to Venezuela from the United States and Mexico.

Most Read
Lithuania bombs own bunkers

NATO Member Bombs Their Own Bunkers in Preparation For Possible Russian Siege

Sarah Grace Patrick mugshot
Georgia Teen Accused of Killing Parents In Their Bed Urged TikTokers to Investigate Murders: 'Would Be a Really Big Hit'
iPhone 17 Rumored to Feature 12GB RAM Across All Models:
Apple iPhone Fold New Rumors: Possible Lower Price Tag Revealed for Foldable
Trump 'Brags' About Bribing Republican Lawmakers to Vote for 'Big,
Trump 'Brags' About Illegally Bribing GOP Congressman to Vote for 'Big, Beautiful Bill': 'I Did Him a Very Big, Big Favor'
Ghislaine and Trump_07172025_1
Epstein Accomplice's Lawyer Suggests Trump Would 'Agree' With Argument for Her Appeal: 'He's the Ultimate Dealmaker'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know