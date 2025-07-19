South Korean Boy Group Riize Shares Details for 2025 North American Tour

South Korean boy group Riize has shared more details for their upcoming North American tour dates, with the six-member group set to perform in eight cities across the United States and Mexico this fall.

The tour, titled "2025 Riize Concert Tour [Riizing Loud] in North America," will mark the group's first major North American tour under SM Entertainment.

The tour will start on October 30 in Rosemont, Illinois, at the Rosemont Theatre, followed by performances at high-profile venues including The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 1.

Additional stops include The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on November 2, Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, on November 4, WAMU Theater in Seattle on November 7, The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on November 9, and Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 11. The tour will conclude with a performance at Velódromo Olímpico in Mexico City on November 14.

The North American leg represents an expansion of Riize's global "Riizing Loud" tour, which officially launched with three sold-out shows at KSPO Dome in Seoul from July 4-6, attracting a total of 93,000 fans. The tour has been progressing through Asia with stops in Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Macau throughout 2025.

Riize will perform songs from their debut full-length album Odyssey, released on May 19, 2025, which features 10 tracks, including the title song "Fly Up." The album represents a milestone for the group, showcasing their signature "emotional pop" genre that blends punk rock and pop with emotionally relatable lyrics.

The group, which debuted in September 2023 with "Get A Guitar," has achieved significant success, including consecutive million-selling albums and charting three songs on Melon's 2024 year-end chart.

Tickets for the North American tour will be available to the general public beginning August 8 at 4 p.m. local time. Multiple presale opportunities are available, starting with Weverse fan club presale registration from July 17 at 4 p.m. PT through July 30 at 8 p.m. PT. Fan club presales begin August 6 at 4 p.m. local time, followed by local and AEG presales on August 7 at 4 p.m. local time, with all presales ending August 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

The tour is being produced by SM Entertainment and promoted by AEG Presents, with venue capacity ranging from approximately 4,400 to 10,000 attendees, depending on the location. Before the official North American tour launch, Riize will also perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival during the first weekend of October 3-5.

