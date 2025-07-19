The final chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is set to hit cinemas worldwide, with the Infinity Castle Arc launching as a feature-length film trilogy. The first instalment premiered in Japan on 18 July, with staggered releases scheduled across Asia in August and the United States, United Kingdom, and India following on 12 September. The adaptation marks the beginning of the anime's long-awaited conclusion.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Premieres in Japan on 18 July 2025

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film trilogy began its rollout in Japan on 18 July 2025 with the debut of Part 1: Akaza Returns. Midnight screenings sold out within hours, a clear indication of the franchise's continued dominance in Japanese pop culture.

Produced by Ufotable, the trilogy adapts the climactic Infinity Castle Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's best-selling manga. Instead of continuing with a fifth season, the studio opted for a cinematic release to deliver higher production value and more immersive storytelling for the saga's finale.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Asia Release Dates Confirmed for August 2025

Anime fans across Asia can expect the trilogy to hit local cinemas throughout August, with Crunchyroll confirming the following release schedule:

Thailand – 12 August 2025

Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore – 14 August 2025

Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam – 15 August 2025

Philippines – 20 August 2025

One surprising twist is that Pakistan will receive the film ahead of India, a point that has generated buzz across anime forums and fan communities. With the series already immensely popular across Southeast Asia, cinemas are preparing for a surge in demand.

UK, US, Canada, and India Release Date for Demon Slayer Final Arc Set for 12 September

As also confirmed by Crunchyroll, the global launch of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues in the UK, US, Canada, and India on 12 September 2025. The release will include both subtitled and English-dubbed versions, making it accessible to a broad audience of anime enthusiasts. Here is the full release schedule:

Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Finland, India, Kenya, Latvia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States – 12 September 2025

Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking) – 17 September 2025

Austria, Germany, Moldova, Switzerland (German-speaking) – 18 September 2025

The strategy mirrors the international success of previous instalments such as Mugen Train and the Swordsmith Village Arc, both of which saw strong performance outside Japan.

Demon Slayer Final Arc: A Trilogy Covering Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown

The Infinity Castle Arc marks the beginning of the end for the Demon Slayer franchise, covering chapters 137 to 204 of the manga. The trilogy will span two arcs: Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown, ensuring a complete adaptation of the manga's conclusion.

This format allows for expanded character development, extended action sequences, and cinematic quality animation. The official trailer also revealed that fan-favourite artists Aimer and LiSA will return to provide new theme songs for the films.

What Happens in the Infinity Castle Arc? Demon Slayer's Final Battle Explained

The final arc promises emotionally charged confrontations, character-defining moments, and the dramatic resolution of Tanjiro Kamado's journey. With Ufotable's stunning visuals and a feature-length format, fans are anticipating an unforgettable end to the saga.

Promotional campaigns have already begun across several countries, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly once bookings open.

Originally published on IBTimes UK