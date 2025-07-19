A viral kiss-cam moment at a Coldplay concert has triggered a corporate firestorm at US data software firm Astronomer. The company's CEO, Andy Byron, and Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, have both been suspended following footage that captured what appeared to be an intimate exchange between the two executives during the band's sold-out show at Gillette Stadium in Boston on 16 July.

In the days since the incident, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has wiped all traces of him from her online presence, prompting further speculation as the scandal continues to unfold.

Astronomer Execs Suspended After Viral Concert Video

Astronomer confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn that Byron has been placed on leave, with co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy stepping in as interim CEO. The company added that it is 'committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding' and that its board has launched a formal investigation.

Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave.



We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/VfgWPnfycl — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 19, 2025

While Astronomer initially remained silent on the status of Kristin Cabot, sources told Axios that she has also been suspended pending the outcome of the internal probe.

The investigation follows intense public scrutiny after the stadium's jumbotron caught Byron with his arm around Cabot, sparking speculation of a workplace affair.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin appeared to joke about the moment on stage, amplifying the video's virality.

Astronomer, which recently secured £69.3 million ($93 million) in Series D funding, has not indicated when the investigation will conclude.

Megan Kerrigan Byron Erases Husband from Social Media

As the video made headlines across the globe, social media users noted swift changes on the accounts of Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron.

According to a report in Mens Journal, her public profiles initially reflected a change in surname from 'Byron' to 'Kerrigan'. Soon after, her accounts were either deactivated or removed entirely. Screenshots of her profile updates have since been widely shared online, raising questions about the state of their marriage.

The couple, who live in Massachusetts, are believed to have two children. Neither has publicly commented on the scandal, and Megan's online presence remains inactive.

Kristin Cabot's Role Under Fresh Scrutiny

Cabot, who joined Astronomer in November 2024, previously held senior human resources roles at several technology companies. Her position has drawn particular attention due to her responsibility for enforcing executive conduct and corporate ethics.

She is reportedly married to Andrew Cabot, CEO and COO of Privateer Rum, a distillery based in Massachusetts. Property records indicate the couple purchased a home earlier this year. Like Byron, Cabot has not issued a public statement since the incident went viral.

Fake Apology Letter Circulates Online

As the scandal continued to trend, a fake apology letter surfaced on X, falsely attributed to Andy Byron. The fabricated message, styled as a personal statement, described the Coldplay moment as a 'deeply personal error' and appeared to offer contrition to his wife, family, and Astronomer colleagues.

However, Astronomer said in a LinkedIn post that the letter was not real and had originated from a parody account. The company reiterated that Byron had not issued any public statement regarding the matter.

No Clear End in Sight

Astronomer has yet to share a timeline for the conclusion of its internal investigation. Both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot remain on leave, and no further official comment has been made.

The Coldplay scandal, now regarded as one of the most sensational workplace controversies of the year, continues to unfold, with fallout reaching both corporate boardrooms and personal lives.

Originally published on IBTimes UK