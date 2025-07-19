Sports

NBA Trade Watch: Marcus Smart Could Be on the Move to Los Angeles

Smart could be the newest bench leader if ever

By

Marcus Smart's time with the Washington Wizards is nothing short of disastrous. He recorded a split stats with the Wiz and the Memphis Grizzlies with 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 39.3% field shooting and 34.8% from beyond the arc.

In this scenario, it's better to move the defensive guard to another team. One NBA expert thinks he would be better suited for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Marcus Smart to Lakers

In a trade proposal from Jedd Pagaduan of ClutchPoints, the Lakers would acquire Smart from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and a 2032 second-round pick.

Although only a proposal at this point, the trade could be feasible for both teams, particularly for the Lakers, who are seeking a deeper 2026 playoff push.

Experienced Defender with Playoff Knowledge

Marcus Smart is already 31, but his career stagnated when he was transferred to the Washington Wizards. Once an elite Boston Celtics player, he has never improved since their championship run.

While his offensive production has fallen, Smart's worth comes from his defense and leadership, Dallas Hoops Journal reports. The 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Smart has appeared in 108 playoff games—all for the Boston Celtics, making him one of the most experienced defenders on the market.

He will make $21.6 million in the last season of his deal, money that might be extravagant but is understandable for a playoff team seeking toughness and veteran poise to complement stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Why Smart Would Work for the Lakers

The Lakers, who lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs in what should have been a favorable home-court situation, badly need bench depth and experienced leadership to go behind superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Pagaduan proposes that Smart would be off the bench in a starting lineup with Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, James, and recently acquired DeAndre Ayton. As JJ Redick is headed into his second year as head coach, Smart can also be an on-court extension of the coaching staff, especially on defense.

From Washington's point of view, the trade suits their long-term plan. The Wizards are officially still in complete rebuild mode and have not made it to the playoffs since 2021. Getting Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber for a future second-round pick allows them cheaper, younger talent and more roster flexibility.

Smart does not fit their timeline, so this is a wise trade that clears cap space and allows them to speed up their youth movement.

