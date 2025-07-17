Nancy Mace Sounds Alarm On Local Sex Trafficking Ring After Voting Against Epstein File Release

Days after Rep. Nancy Mace voted against efforts to force the Department of Justice to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, her call to question the prosecution of a local sex trafficking scandal is falling flat.

On Tuesday, Mace (R-SC) voted with Republicans against a procedural motion that would allow the House to vote on a measure Rep. Rho Khanna (D-CA). The measure would have required Attorney General Pam Bondi to release and publish any records or evidence related to Epstein — a call that has gained increasing momentum amid backlash to last week's DOJ memo declaring that there was "no client list."

Sharing a headline about an alleged Charleston County sex trafficking ring, Mace questioned the integrity of the justice system Thursday on social media.

"The question is, will they ever be 'prosecuted'? South Carolina's 'justice' system is completely broken," Mace wrote.

While Mace's bold social media assertions have previously invigorated her conservative MAGA base, her latest appeal to cast suspicion on the justice system drew immediate backlash.

Will anyone ever be prosecuted for anything? 6 months into Trump's term, not one damn person has been arrested and charged for anything. — Texas Strong (@TX_Lone_Star) July 17, 2025

"As broken as the Republican controlled Congress that refuses to release the Trump Pedo Files," a user wrote in response to Mace's claim that the "'justice' system is broken."

Mace was criticized for what users perceived as all talk and no action.

"You have the presidency, the House, the Supreme Court, and the South Carolina state House, yet you're here tweeting instead of doing anything," one user noted, quipping, "Maybe another photo op will help?"

Here's a thought - stop ranting about bathrooms and FIX THIS! — Matthew Causer (@drcauser) July 17, 2025

"You post all this and talk non-stop about it, then you go and vote to bury the Epstein file," another user said. "Where I'm from that's called bulls***!!!"

"So are we calling out sex trafficking or not?" was a common refrain. One user added, "You don't seem to want to call out the Trump administration regarding Epstein. Just making general statements for show."

You care about sex trafficking victims again? — Roger That (@darksidetimes) July 17, 2025

Hypocrisy was a central theme in dozens of replies, berating Mace for voting against the Epstein file release while continuing to present herself as a self-described advocate for women and children.

"Too bad everyone sees you as one of the people who voted for the cover up of s*** like this," said another, with another adding, "You're part of the problem."

"Nancy is against boys playing girls soccer, but she is protecting millionaires who molested and trafficked 14-year-old girls," a comment read, with another writing, "You are complicit in their crimes."

Don't post this while you protect pedos. Hypocrite. — lorraine morabito (@lorrmora1002) July 17, 2025

Mace has faced an onslaught of criticism since Tuesday's vote.

That afternoon she wrote, "All child r*pists should get the death penalty," which inspired the addition of a community note that said "Nancy Mace wrote this minutes after voting against the release of the Epstein files."

All child r*pists should get the death penalty. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 15, 2025

Mace defended her vote, clarifying that it was a "routine, party-line procedural vote," accusing Democrats of playing games with the attempt. However, X users shot back with the addition of other community notes, calling her dismissal of the vote as merely procedural misleading. Community members also noted that Republicans repeatedly blocked efforts to get the files released.

The uprising in Mace's replies highlights the rising tide of discontent among MAGA loyalists who expected the Trump administration to "drain the swamp."

Originally published on Latin Times