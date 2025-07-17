U.S. Politics

WATCH: Democrat Senators Storm Out of Emil Bove Confirmation Vote While Blasting Republicans of Trying to 'Rush' the Vote

"What is Donald Trump saying to you that are making you do something which is violating the decorum of this committee," one senator asked

Democratic senators walk out
Democratic senators stormed out of a Judiciary Committee meeting protesting what they described as a rule-breaking rush to confirm Emil Bove, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, to a lifetime seat on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

The confrontation unfolded Thursday after Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) pushed forward with a vote on Bove's nomination despite Democrats invoking "Rule 4," which allows for continued debate, according to Raw Story.

When Grassley declined to honor the rule or hear statements from members, Democratic senators, including Dick Durbin (D-IL), Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), left the room in protest.

Booker briefly remained, chastising Grassley for bypassing standard procedure and undermining decorum and questioning whether political pressure from Trump was behind the procedural breach.

"Why are you doing this?" he asked during his remarks, adding that Republicans were "trying to rush through one of the most controversial nominees we've had under this presidential administration."

Democrats also attempted to delay the process by consulting the Senate parliamentarian and demanding whistleblower testimony be heard before a vote could take place. Grassley reportedly ignored those requests as well. Tensions then escalated when a staffer appeared to reach over to cut off a microphone mid-statement.

"What is Donald Trump saying to you that are making you do something which is violating the decorum of this committee, the rules of this committee, the decency and the respect that we have for each other to at least hear each other out?" Booker asked.

More than 900 DOJ prosecutors and dozens of judges have already signed letters opposing his nomination, citing concerns over impartiality and qualifications. The committee vote is expected to proceed without Democratic participation.

