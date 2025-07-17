Trump's DOJ Fires Prosecutor Who Handled Epstein, Maxwell Cases Without Explanation

The Department of Justice fired a top prosecutor who handled cases on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell with no explanation.

Maurene Comey, a Manhattan federal prosecutor, and daughter of James Comey, was likely fired by the Justice Department Wednesday, a source told Politico, adding that her firing letter did not come from interim U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton.

Though the reason remains unclear, her letter reportedly contained mention of Article II of the Constitution, which details the president's powers, two sources told the New York Times.

The prosecutor's termination was confirmed by a DOJ official to Fox News, though no explanation was given.

Comey was one of the prosecutors who led the charges against Epstein in 2019, when he was accused of sex trafficking minors. The disgraced financier died by suicide while awaiting trial the same year.

Comey was also involved in Maxwell's case, who was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but is currently trying to appeal her conviction.

The Trump administration has faced intense scrutiny over the past week following a memo by the DOJ and FBI which determined that Epstein had killed himself, he had "no client list" and found no evidence of blackmail, contradicting popular conspiracy theories that Epstein's death involved foul play.

Calls for President Donald Trump's administration to release the Epstein files have been persistent since the start of his second term, but escalated following the report. Prominent MAGA influencers and even some Republican lawmakers have expressed concern about the situation.

Democratic lawmakers have also expressed dissatisfaction with the memo, and some have begun demanding the release of the files or a more thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, Trump has brushed off concerns about the Epstein files, encouraging his supporters to "not waste time and energy" on the case. The president has also lashed out at reporters for asking about the files, telling the press on Monday that the case was "pretty boring stuff" and encouraging them to cover other topics.

Originally published on Latin Times