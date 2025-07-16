Jon Jones Teases UFC Return, Drops Big News on Dirty Boxing Title Fight

Just weeks after UFC President Dana White publicly announced Jon Jones' retirement, the MMA world was turned upside down. In a recent report, Jones returned to the USADA testing pool after former President Donald Trump announced that the UFC is set to host a big event at the White House.

Dana White has now revealed his ideal bout for the landmark card: Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Fans have been expecting this possible bout for a long time, and it may now become a reality.

First-Ever Title: Dirty Boxing Championship Fight

As he plans his return to the UFC, Jones is also stirring controversy as a promoter. The one-time champion has formally announced the first-ever title fight in Dirty Boxing Championship, his new MMA promotion.

According to Bloody Elbow, Dirty Boxing has rapidly built momentum within the combat sports community, with top-tier names such as Yoel Romero already featured in its events. Now, Jon Jones is taking it up a notch.

On Aug. 29, Dirty Boxing 3 will be held at Miami's The Hangar with a heavyweight title fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and up-and-comer Rob "The Wolf" Perez, who presently holds a 3-0 record within the promotion.

"History is being made at Dirty Boxing – and I couldn't be more proud. On August 29th, Dirty Boxing 3 takes over The Hangar in Miami, and we're bringing you the first-ever Heavyweight Title fight in Dirty Boxing history."

Jon Jones Aiming for 2026 Return

Though he hasn't competed since November 2023, Jones is still at the rumors of the heavyweight discussion. His temporary retirement now appears to be a timeout and not a goodbye.

The UFC White House event on July 4, 2026, has fans eagerly speculating about a monumental comeback. If Jones does return to the Octagon, his next opponent will more than likely be the heavyweight titleholder at the time.

In another report by USA Today, Jones could also fight Conor McGregor in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Jon Jones Is Far From Done

For Jones, retirement is just a word, and persistence is really the action. His record-breaking UFC return is surprising for the whole community and fans.

If things continue this way, fight fans may see one of the greatest years in MMA history in 2026.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com